Dixon wrestling advances to state semifinals: Friday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Boys wrestling

Dixon 44, Belleville Althoff 27: The Dukes advanced to the Dual Team State semifinals, where they will face Coal City. Dixon is guaranteed a state trophy. Coal City beat Olympia 46-27. In the opposite semifinal, Vandalia will face Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. GC-MS beat Lena-Winslow 39-35.

Earning pins for Dixon were Preston Richards, Dawson Kemp, Dylan Bopes, Riley Paredes and Ian Fane. Adam Staples and Charlie Connors each won by technical fall. Jack Ragan won an 8-0 major decision.

Girls wrestling

State wrestling: Newman’s Blair Grennan fell in the 110-pound quarterfinals 3-0 before a 3-0 win to reach the third round of consolation. At 100 pounds, Oregon’s Kendra Ege dropped her first match 3-2 before two straight major decisions to extend her season. At 125, Rock Falls’ Ryleigh Eriks fell in her first match, had a pin her second match and lost in her third to close her standout season. At 130, Fulton’s Kerby Germann fell in the quarterfinals and dropped a 3-0 decision in the second round of consolation. Erie-Prophetstown’s Michelle Naftzger also fell in the quarterfinals at 135, but extended her season with an 11-0 decision in consolation. E-P’s Rozlyn Mosher fell in the second round of consolation at 110.

Boys basketball

Eastland 46, Orion 45: Eastland’s Braden Anderson hit the go-ahead shot with four seconds left at the Class 1A Orion Regional championship. An Orion player was then fouled on a 3-point shot. He missed the first, made the second and missed the third as the Cougars held on to win. Parker Krogman led Eastland with 20 points, Anderson had 10 and Zy Haverland added 10.