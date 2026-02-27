Cornerstone Credit Union announces 2026 Founders’ Scholarship Program

Cornerstone Credit Union is now accepting applications for its 2026 Founders’ Scholarship Program.

The credit union will award four one-time scholarships of $2,000 each, totaling $8,000, to deserving high school seniors in the communities it serves. The submission deadline for all applications is April 1.

The Founders’ Scholarship Program recognizes graduating seniors who have demonstrated strong leadership, academic achievement and dedication throughout their high school careers. Eligible students must plan to attend an accredited college, university, community college or technical/trade school.

“Since establishing the Founders’ Scholarship Program, we have remained committed to honoring our legacy by empowering the next generation,” said Gail Clore, president of Cornerstone Credit Union. “By investing in students today, we are helping build a stronger workforce and a more vibrant community for years to come.”

Applicants must be a current member of Cornerstone Credit Union as of April 1. Membership is open to individuals who live or work in Boone, Bureau, Carroll, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, or Winnebago counties in Illinois, as well as Green and Rock counties in Wisconsin.

Applications and full program details are available at cornerstonecu.org/scholarships.

Established in 1939, Cornerstone Credit Union is a full-service, not-for-profit financial cooperative with $170 million in assets, serving over 10,000 members. Cornerstone has branches in Freeport, South Beloit, and Sterling.

Since the scholarship program began in 1998, Cornerstone Credit Union has awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships to support local students in their pursuit of higher education.