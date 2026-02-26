Sterling Main Street launches 2026 annual Partnership Campaign

Sterling Main Street has announced the launch of its 2026 annual Partnership Campaign, inviting businesses and individuals to invest in the continued growth and vibrancy of downtown Sterling.

As a nonprofit organization dedicated to revitalizing and promoting the heart of the city’s community, Sterling Main Street relies on the generous support of local partners to bring meaningful improvements and memorable experiences to downtown. Contributions of any dollar amount are welcome.

Funds raised through the campaign support a range of initiatives, including downtown beautification efforts, the continued growth and enhancement of the Twin City Farmers Market and sponsorships that help bring community events to life throughout the year. From seasonal festivals and family-friendly celebrations to economic development efforts and small business support, every partnership plays a role in strengthening the downtown.

“Downtown Sterling thrives because of the people and businesses who believe in it,” Sterling Main Street Executive Director Janna Groharing said. “Whether you are a small business owner, a large employer, or a resident who simply loves our community, your partnership helps ensure that downtown remains vibrant, welcoming and full of opportunity.”

Partnership opportunities are open to businesses and individuals, with various levels of recognition and engagement available.

To learn about becoming a 2026 Partner or to make a contribution, visit contactsterlingmainstreet.org/invest/ or contact Sterling Main Street by visiting the office at 15 E. Third St. in downtown Sterling, calling 815-626-8610 or emailing info@sterlingmainstreet.org.