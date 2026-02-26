Lee County Drug Court recognized for 20 years of success

Judge Jacquelyn D. Ackert has served as Lee County’s drug court judge for 20 years. Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, Ackert assigned Judge Matthew T. Klahn to succeed her as Lee County’s Drug Court judge. (Photo Provided By 15th Judicial Circuit of Illinois)

State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, has presented the Lee County Drug Court Team with a certificate of recognition and commemoration for the effort, dedication and hard work that has led to the success of Lee County’s drug court program.

“I was proud to honor the over 20 years of work done by the Lee County Drug Court,” said Fritts, who presented the certificate Feb. 11. “They are fostering true criminal justice reform by holding individuals accountable without compromising the safety of our community. Lee County Drug Court is a model alternative drug court program ensuring our legal system balances justice, reform, and safety for our residents.”

The Lee County Drug Court was established in 2005 to address the significant increase in heroin and opioid addiction in the area, according to a news release.

In 20 years of operation, the Lee County Drug Court has worked with more than 90 successful graduates of the program. Drug court programs are for high-risk/high-need people whose criminal behavior is linked to addiction and who choose to work toward recovery from addiction as an alternative to incarceration.

The specialized court and its team members provide a highly intensive program with frequent judicial interaction.

It brings together substance abuse professionals and local social service programs that work with justice professionals in a nonadversarial, collaborative approach.

Participants voluntarily consent to participate in the program, which provides them with a full continuum of substance-use treatment services to successfully achieve and maintain recovery from their addiction.

The drug court team closely supervises each participant’s compliance with treatment and probation supervision requirements, holding them accountable through frequent court appearances before the assigned drug court judge.

The participants are subject to random and frequent testing and rigorous probation supervision.

“We are proud of the program’s success. Observing people move past addiction and into recovery is observing the justice system at its best,” Lee County Probation Director Staci Stewart said.

For 20 years, Judge Jacquelyn D. Ackert has served as Lee County’s drug court judge. Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, Ackert assigned Judge Matthew T. Klahn to succeed her as Lee County’s Drug Court judge.

“Serving as Lee County’s Drug Court judge has been one of my proudest roles in our local justice system,” Ackert said. “I have witnessed firsthand the benefits and success of alternative courts in reducing recidivism and helping people with substance-abuse disorders achieve recovery. After 20 years, it was time to pass the torch to another judge to lead the program, and I look forward to Judge Klahn working with the team for continued success.”

“I am grateful for Judge Ackert’s confidence in assigning me this new role,” Klahn said. “She leaves giant shoes to fill, but luckily, she will remain involved and as a mentor for me.”

Currently, the Lee County Drug Court is the recipient of a four-year, $997,696 federal grant that assists in sustaining the program and providing local services to participants.

These funds are used to assist those in the local community and give them a second chance at having a healthy and productive life. Lee County recently was certified by the state of Illinois for its Drug and Veteran Treatment Court programs.