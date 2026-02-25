Eastland battles adversity, falls short to Wethersfield in sectional semifinals

Much like it has throughout the season, Eastland found itself battling through adversity in Tuesday night’s Class 1A Eastland Sectional semifinal against visiting Wethersfield.

With two of their senior leaders, Tatum Grim and Trixie Carroll, fouling out in the fourth quarter while the Cougars clung to a narrow lead, the Cougars took the Flying Geese down to the wire with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line.

They just came up a play or two short.

Eastland’s final shot at the buzzer was blocked as Wethersfield won 41-38. The Geese advanced to face Newman in the sectional final at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Leah Scott scored a game-high 16 points for Wethersfield, including a late go-ahead 3-pointer and the game-winning shot with 15 seconds to play. Eastland turned it over on its ensuing possession and Wethersfield extended its lead with a free throw with only seconds left.

Final: Wethersfield 41, Eastland 38.



Eastland led 8-4 after the first quarter and 18-17 at halftime before extending its lead to 33-26 through three quarters. As fouls piled up, the Geese took advantage. Wethersfield scored seven of its 15 points at the line in the fourth quarter and outscored the Cougars 15-6 in the final frame.

“It was a tough game,” Eastland coach Nicole Brinker said. “We battled from tip-off to the last second. I am so proud of the grit and heart the kids played with.”

Izzy Ames added 12 points and seven rebounds, Sienna Peterson scored eight points, Morgan McCullough had five, Violet Diehl six and Emerson Mlakar two.

Carroll was making her return to action after missing the last six games. The Cougars fell short Tuesday after winning their previous regional games by one point each. Eastland won its first regional title since 2020.

“This season has been a season of resiliency,” Brinker said. “We have battled through so many injuries and every time we had an obstacle to overcome, this team found a way to rise up to the occasion and find a way through it together. We did it through defense and teamwork. And I am so proud of them.”

Eastland’s Tatum Grim looks to put up a shot against Wethersfield’s Emilia Escareno Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, in the Class 1A sectional at Eastland High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Wethersfield coach Todd Hansen praised his team’s ability to hit key free throws in such a loud road environment. The Geese started two sophomores and a freshman.

“I was really impressed within that environment, for those young kids to step up and make those free throws was just huge,” he said.

Wethersfield freshman Kyleigh Anderson had six points and senior Camryn Anderson scored eight. Emiliana Escareno had five off the bench and sophomore Abbey Carman scored five, including 3 of 4 at the line in the fourth quarter.

Brinker said her group of seniors has been special. The Cougars finished 27-7 and won the NUIC South at 11-1.

“Morgan McCullough, Tatum Grim, Sienna Peterson, Trixie Carroll, Violet Diehl and Vanessa Allen have shown what Eastland girls’ basketball is all about,” Brinker said. “They have provided excellent leadership to our underclassmen, they have shown what hard work can do and they have played for each other this whole season.

“They didn’t care who scored the points or got the credit, they truly only cared about how the team did. They led the team to a conference championship and the first regional championship since 2020. Through it all, they were silly and laughing and just fun to be around.”