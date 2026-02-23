Chair yoga offered Feb. 24 at Morrison’s library

Join the Odell Public Library Friends for an evening of meditation and mindful movement with Becky West on Tuesday, Feb. 24, at Odell Public Library in Morrison.

The free program will take place in the Community Room at Odell Public Library from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants will learn about and have a short experience with both mindfulness meditation and compassion meditation. No experience necessary.

Hints on how to get started with a personal practice and how to enhance your experience going forward will be provided. The chair-based yoga practice will be very gentle; please wear comfortable clothing that allows you to move freely.

In addition to her 40-plus years as a public health nurse and family nurse practitioner, West is a certified Hatha yoga instructor, experienced in facilitating Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction.

She has led a community-based mindfulness meditation group in Morrison since 2013 and a community-based yoga group for almost 10 years.