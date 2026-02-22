United Way of Lee County, United Way of Ogle County accepting 2026 community grant applications

Local nonprofit organizations can now apply for United Way of Lee County and United Way of Ogle County’s 2026 community grants.

Local nonprofit organizations are invited to apply for funding to support programs that address critical community needs and improve the lives of Lee and Ogle counties’ residents.

UWLC and UWOC are committed to funding initiatives that align with their mission to create lasting change in the community, according to a news release.

Priority will be given to programs that focus on:

Education: Supporting early childhood development, literacy programs, after-school initiatives, and workforce readiness.

Health and wellness: Promoting mental and physical health, food security, substance abuse prevention, and healthcare access.

Financial stability: Providing financial education, job training, housing assistance, and other resources to help individuals achieve self-sufficiency.

Basic needs and crisis support: Addressing urgent needs such as emergency shelter, disaster relief, and essential services for vulnerable populations.

Eligible applicants must be 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations serving Lee County or Ogle County.

Funds must be used exclusively for programs benefiting local residents. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 27. Organizations can apply and read through more details online for Lee County at unitedwayofleecounty.org or Ogle County at uwogle.org.

Questions can be directed to Ashley Richter at arichter@uwleeco.org or by calling (815) 284-3339.