Landon Near, Charlie Connors reach state wrestling finals: Friday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Boys wrestling

Newman’s Landon Near, Dixon’s Charlie Connors reach finals: Near won 7-4 in the semifinals to advance to the 113-pound championship, where he will face Princeton’s Augustus Swanson. It will be a rematch of the sectional, which Near won 7-4.

Connors won 6-5 in the semifinals to advance to the 144-pound title match against top-seeded Garrett VerHeecke of Unity Christian.

Newman’s Landon Blanton fell 7-3 in the semifinals at 132 and will continue in consolation rounds.

At 106, Newman’s Tyler Grennan and Dixon’s Riley Paredes fell in consolation.

At 120, Dixon’s Jack Ragan fell 7-2 against Morrison’s Cael Wright.

At 126, Morrison’s Eli Modglin and Newman’s Zhyler Hansen fell in consolation. Oregon’s Isaiah Perez beat Hansen 2-1 to continue his season.

At 138, Oregon’s Nelson Benesh is still alive after a 10-5 decision.

Amboy’s Caiden Heath fell 14-6 in consolation at 144.

At 150, Morrison’s Caleb Modglin will face Dixon’s Preston Richards in consolation. Richards won 9-8 and Modglin won 10-0 to extend their seasons.

At 157, West Carroll’s Connor Knop is still wrestling in consolation. Teammate Jonner Smith fell 11-0 in consolation after a 20-3 win at 165.

At 190, Morrison’s Noah Stout won a 3-0 decision before falling 2-1 in consolation.

At 285, Dixon’s Dylan Bopes will face Erie-Prophetstown’s Caleb Reymer in the blood round. Bopes won 3-0 and Reymer won 7-0 to advance.

Girls bowling

Sterling’s Sarah Doughty leading at state: Doughty rolled a 1,497 and sits in first place by 163 pins at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford. She rolled a whopping 800 three-game series in the afternoon, including a high game of 298. Her 800 is the 11th-best top individual series at state, according to IHSA.org records.

Boys basketball

Sterling 72, Crossroads Christian 43: The Golden Warriors closed the regular season with a win as Jack Saathoff set the school’s single-season rebound record after grabbing 13 boards. He is at 358 and counting, passing Aidan Shore’s record of 347. Brady Berlin led Sterling with 18 points and Xavian Prather had 16 in the win. Saathoff added 11 points and DeAndre Maas had 10.

Newman 78, Indian Creek 45: Evan Bushman hit eight 3-pointers to lead the Comets with 24 points. George Jungerman added 16 and Garret Matznick had 18 in the win.

Eastland 54, Amboy 30: Parker Krogman led Eastland with 18 points and Zy Haverland added 14 in the home win. Ezra Parker led Amboy with 12 points.