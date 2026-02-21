Dixon Park District raising funds for Emma Hubbs Tennis Courts resurfacing project

Maddie Dobie, 12, waits for a serve from sister Ella, 14, on Friday, July 25, 2025, during a family fun day at the Emma Hubbs Tennis Classic. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Dixon Park District is seeking help from the public to aid in its community resurfacing project to restore the Emma Hubbs Tennis Courts.

The courts are being fully resurfaced to serve youths, schools and the Dixon community for years to come, with the work to begin in June.

The total projected cost is coming in at $112,000 and will pay for crack repair, full resurfacing, new acrylic base and top coats, fresh paint and updated court lines and youth (36 feet) and regulation (60 feet) courts.

A secured grant will cover $48,000. Dixon High School has contributed $15,000​, while the Emma Hubbs Tennis Club has donated $10,000.

Those who give a donation of ​​​$1,000 or more will have their name displayed on a permanent plaque at the tennis complex. Donors will be grouped into appropriate giving categories after fundraising is complete.

The names of those who give a donation under $1,000 will be displayed on a temporary supporter sign to be displayed onsite for one full year. All donors will be listed together as the park district prepares the permanent plaque.

Checks can be mailed to Dixon Park District, 1312 Washington Ave., Dixon IL, 61021. Donations can be made online at dixonparkdistrict.com/tennis.