Here are the 18 Sauk Valley area qualifiers to look for at the IHSA individual state wrestling meet

Newman’s Landon Near grabs the leg of Mercer County’s Boston Morford in the 113-pound finals Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, during the Class 1A Wrestling Regionals at Riverdale High School. Near won 10-1. (Alex T. Paschal)

Here are the 18 Sauk Valley area qualifiers competing at the IHSA individual state wrestling meet. The tournament begins Thursday with semifinals on Friday and finals on Saturday at State Farm Center in Champaign. Matches will also be streamed at nfhsnetwork.com.

Class 1A

106 – Tyler Grennan, Newman, fr., 28-12; Riley Paredes, Dixon, jr., 35-2; 113 – Landon Near, Newman, so., 40-3; 120 –Jack Ragan, Dixon, jr., 38-5; 126 – Zhyler Hansen, Newman, sr., 34-7; Eli Modglin, Morrison, fr., 43-3; Isaiah Perez, Oregon, so., 36-9; 132 – Landon Blanton, Newman, sr., 39-5; 138 – Nelson Benesh, Oregon, jr., 41-4; 144 – Charlie Connors, Dixon, so., 40-4; Caiden Heath, Amboy, jr., 26-10; 150 – Caleb Modglin, Morrison, jr., 41-5; Preston Richards, Dixon, so., 40-7; 157 – Connor Knop, West Carroll, sr., 29-0; 165 – Jonner Smith, West Carroll, sr., 35-3; 190 – Noah Stout, Morrison, so., 43-8; 285 –Dylan Bopes, Dixon, sr., 30-6; Caleb Reymer, Erie-Prophetstown, jr., 37-8.

Worth noting: Newman’s Landon Near is the highest seed among local qualifiers. He is the No. 2 seed at 113. Other Top 4 seeds are Dixon’s Jack Ragan (No. 3) at 120, Oregon’s Nelson Benesh (No. 3) at 138, Dixon’s Charlie Connors (No. 3) at 144 and West Carroll’s Connor Knop (No. 4) at 157.

Dixon’s Jack Ragan lifts Morrison’s Cael Wright in the 120 pound weight class in the Class 1A wrestling sectionals at Oregon. (Alex Paschal)

Dixon’s last state medalist was Sebastian Quintana, who took third at 195 in 2020. Dixon coach Micah Hey was the Dukes’ last state wrestling champion; he won a 119-pound title in 1993. Assistant Jacob Hey won a 103-pound title in 1991. Dixon sent a program-high five wrestlers to state this season.

Oregon’s last state medalist was Chase Clark, who took third in 2019 at 152 pounds. Jeremy Benesh won three state medals and Jason Benesh won another.

Newman’s Landon Near took fourth at state last year at 106. Newman’s last state champion was Kyle Tunink, who won a 152-pound title in 2020. Newman coach Brody Ivey won a 152-pound title in 2019.

West Carroll’s Ethen Doty was runner-up at 132 in 2020 and won a 126-pound title in 2019.