Dixon School Board OKs slate of resignations, retirements and coach hirings

The Dixon School Board approved resignations, retirements and coaching personnel hires Wednesday night. Here’s a list of the approved measures:

Resignations

Stacey Goldman, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Jan. 21

Elizabeth Ratliff, paraprofessional at Dempsey Day School, effective Jan. 12

Carissa Snelling, lunch attendant at Madison School, effective Jan. 30

Retirements

Kim Bork, fourth grade teacher at Madison School, effective June 30, 2030

Melissa Guthrie-Hammes, fifth grade teacher at Madison School, effective June 30, 2030

Addie Pace, social studies teacher at Reagan Middle School and district librarian, effective June 30, 2030

Gary Seibel, day program teacher at Dixon High School, effective June 30, 2030

Dixon High School coaches

These hirings are effective for the 2025-2026 school year:

Rick Shroyer: Assistant Softball

Dan Crawford: Assistant Baseball

Tyler Matteson: Assistant Baseball, 1/2 stipend

Jake Hubbell: Assistant Baseball, 1/4 stipend

Rick Kent: Head Boys Tennis

Amanda Kemmerer: Assistant Boys Tennis

Hallie Nelson: Assistant Girls Soccer

RMS coaches

Evan Thorpe: Head Track

Maggie Love: Assistant Track

Aidan Johnson: Assistant Track

Tayla Schwarz: Assistant Track

Kolten Dortey: Assistant Track

Volunteer coaches

These appointments are effective for the 2025-2026 school year:

Damon Bautista: Assistant Track

Sam Ramirez: Assistant DHS Softball

Carie Ramirez: Assistant DHS Softball

Jesse Arjes: Assistant DHS Softball

Mandy Dallas: Assistant DHS Softball

Brent Seggebruch: Assistant DHS Baseball

Chris Van Horn: Assistant DHS Baseball

Jake Fane: Assistant DHS Girls Soccer

Coaches/activities resignations

Steve Carlson, volleyball coach at Dixon High School, effective immediately