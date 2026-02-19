Dixon School Board OKs slate of resignations, retirements and coach hirings

The Dixon School Board approved resignations, retirements and coaching personnel hires Wednesday night. Here’s a list of the approved measures:
Resignations
- Stacey Goldman, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Jan. 21
- Elizabeth Ratliff, paraprofessional at Dempsey Day School, effective Jan. 12
- Carissa Snelling, lunch attendant at Madison School, effective Jan. 30
Retirements
Kim Bork, fourth grade teacher at Madison School, effective June 30, 2030
Melissa Guthrie-Hammes, fifth grade teacher at Madison School, effective June 30, 2030
Addie Pace, social studies teacher at Reagan Middle School and district librarian, effective June 30, 2030
Gary Seibel, day program teacher at Dixon High School, effective June 30, 2030
Dixon High School coaches
These hirings are effective for the 2025-2026 school year:
Rick Shroyer: Assistant Softball
Dan Crawford: Assistant Baseball
Tyler Matteson: Assistant Baseball, 1/2 stipend
Jake Hubbell: Assistant Baseball, 1/4 stipend
Rick Kent: Head Boys Tennis
Amanda Kemmerer: Assistant Boys Tennis
Hallie Nelson: Assistant Girls Soccer
RMS coaches
Evan Thorpe: Head Track
Maggie Love: Assistant Track
Aidan Johnson: Assistant Track
Tayla Schwarz: Assistant Track
Kolten Dortey: Assistant Track
Volunteer coaches
These appointments are effective for the 2025-2026 school year:
Damon Bautista: Assistant Track
Sam Ramirez: Assistant DHS Softball
Carie Ramirez: Assistant DHS Softball
Jesse Arjes: Assistant DHS Softball
Mandy Dallas: Assistant DHS Softball
Brent Seggebruch: Assistant DHS Baseball
Chris Van Horn: Assistant DHS Baseball
Jake Fane: Assistant DHS Girls Soccer
Coaches/activities resignations
Steve Carlson, volleyball coach at Dixon High School, effective immediately