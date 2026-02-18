Eastland girls hold on for 40-39 regional semifinal win: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Girls basketball

Eastland 40, Dakota 39: Sienna Peterson led the top-seeded Cougars with 22 points in the Class 1A Durand Regional Semifinal matchup. Morgan McCullough had eight as just four Eastland players scored. Dakota, seeded ninth, outscored Eastland 20-11 in the fourth quarter, but their final shot was just off.

Eastland defeats Stockton 40-39 to advance to the regional championship.



Hats off to Stockton on a great battle and a great season! pic.twitter.com/bDf3sKGNtI — NUIC All-Access (@NUICAllAccess) February 18, 2026

Boys basketball

Eastland 46, Rock Falls 43: Parker Krogman led the Cougars with 18 points and Braden Anderson had 17 in the home win. Cole Mulnix led the Rockets with 14 points and Cole Heald added 13.

Fulton 67, AFC 26: Landen Leu scored 24 points and Jacob Voss added 13 in the win. DeAngelo Dodd added nine, Owen Van Zuiden had eight and Braedon Meyers scored six for the Steamers.

Polo 48, Morrison 31: JT Stephenson led the Marcos with 18 points and Eli Perez had 10 in the home win. Polo led 22-13 at halftime.

Oregon 72, Forreston 53: Keaton Salsbury scored 17 points while Benny Olalde and Nole Campos each scored 13. Brian Wallace added 11 more in the Hawks’ win. Connor Politsch led Forreston with 17 points and Mickey Probst had 11.

Milledgeville 59, Amboy 52: The Missiles won a second straight game after a seven-game skid. Amboy lost a sixth straight game with the home setback.