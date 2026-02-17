Oregon, E-P and Amboy fall short in postseason: Monday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Girls basketball
Stillman Valley 54, Oregon 33: Sarah Eckardt and Aniyah Sarver each scored 13 points for the fifth-seeded Hawks in the 2A Winnebago Regional semifinal setback. Dailene Wade led the Cardinals with 22 points. Oregon (18-14) finished with its first winning season since 2014.
Riverdale 47, Erie-Prophetstown 24: The eighth-seeded Panthers fell to the top-seeded Rams in the Class 2A Riverdale Regional semifinal matchup. Sherrard beat Mercer County 48-33 in the other semifinal at Riverdale.
Dwight 55, Amboy 52: The third-seeded Clippers fell to fifth-seeded Dwight at home in the regional semifinal matchup. Dwight will face seventh-seeded Ottawa Marquette, which beat second-seeded Parkview Christian Academy 68-57.