Oregon, E-P and Amboy fall short in postseason: Monday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Oregon's Sarah Eckardt brings the ball up the court against Stillman Valley at the 2A Winnebago Regional on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026 at Winnebago High School. (Earleen Hinton)

Girls basketball

Stillman Valley 54, Oregon 33: Sarah Eckardt and Aniyah Sarver each scored 13 points for the fifth-seeded Hawks in the 2A Winnebago Regional semifinal setback. Dailene Wade led the Cardinals with 22 points. Oregon (18-14) finished with its first winning season since 2014.

Riverdale 47, Erie-Prophetstown 24: The eighth-seeded Panthers fell to the top-seeded Rams in the Class 2A Riverdale Regional semifinal matchup. Sherrard beat Mercer County 48-33 in the other semifinal at Riverdale.

Dwight 55, Amboy 52: The third-seeded Clippers fell to fifth-seeded Dwight at home in the regional semifinal matchup. Dwight will face seventh-seeded Ottawa Marquette, which beat second-seeded Parkview Christian Academy 68-57.