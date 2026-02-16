Kobbeman is Rock Falls High School Student of the Month

Maya Kobbeman, a senior, is a Rock Falls High School student of the month for February.

She is the daughter of Kim and Matt Kobbeman, and has a sister, Carli Kobbeman.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: My most interesting and engaging class must be Advanced Placement Studio Art with Mrs. Heather Shore. She has taught me that art is not just what you see, but what it makes you feel. I love the freedom the class gives me, and the class always seems like such a safe, family-like space.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: After graduation, I hope to major in social work, and get on the path to becoming a licensed clinical social worker to help others.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My favorite activities to participate in must be teaching dance to young kids and being a part of the track team. Teaching dance has given me many lessons, and I have gained amazing relationships with my students that I will never forget. To add, being a part of the track team has been eye-opening to me on what it means to truly work hard, while still having fun with my teammates.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: Some of the most memorable events for me at school has to be the week leading up to big events like homecoming and prom. For that one week, people always seem to be in an excited mood, and everyone gets along extremely well. It always feels like weeks like those bring the school together in a way.

What is your hope for the future?: For the future, I hope to continue my education, and work hard to accomplish my dream job of becoming a social worker. Along with this, I’m hopeful to travel in my future, and explore the world with the people who mean the most to me.