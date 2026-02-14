Laube is Sauk Valley Bank’s new chief credit officer

Sauk Valley Bank is pleased to welcome Warren Laube as its new chief credit officer.

Laube brings more than three decades of experience shaped by work in credit administration, risk evaluation and commercial lending.

His career reflects a consistent focus on strengthening credit practices and supporting the long-term health of the financial institutions he has served, according to a news release. He is known for a thoughtful leadership style that emphasizes deliberate strategic guidance and genuine collaboration across departments.

Laube has held several senior positions, including president and chief executive officer, executive vice president of a lending and finance division and president and director of a multibranch financial institution.

In these roles, he directed credit strategy, guided lending teams and oversaw operational changes designed to improve credit quality and consistency. He also has extensive experience as a consultant, where he advised financial organizations on credit governance, underwriting standards, loan review practices and regulatory readiness.

“We are pleased to have Warren Laube join the Sauk Valley Bank team as chief credit officer,” said Dirk Meminger, president and CEO of Sauk Valley Bank. “Warren’s extensive background in banking includes credit, lending and senior management, all of which will be valuable in helping Sauk Valley Bank serve the needs of its customers and communities.”

As chief credit officer, Laube will oversee the bank’s credit administration and credit risk functions. He will focus on maintaining sound lending practices, monitoring portfolio quality, and shaping credit strategy that supports sustainable growth across SVB’s markets.

He holds a bachelor of business administration and economics from the University of Wisconsin–Platteville and completed advanced management studies through the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.