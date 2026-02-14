Friday’s Sauk Valley wrestling sectional roundup

Fulton's Kerby Germann hugs Harlem's Madison Heneks after winning the 130 pound championship match at the Belvidere Regional on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (Earleen Hinton)

Boys wrestling

Class 1A Byron Sectional: At 106 pounds, Dixon’s Riley Paredes is in the semifinals, along with Newman’s Tyler Grennan. Fulton’s Coltin Hartman and Amboy’s Aden Spinelli are onto Saturday’s consolation rounds.

At 113, Newman’s Landon Near is in the semifinals. Oregon’s Jordan Lowe and Fulton’s Hudson Price are in consolation.

At 120, Morrison’s Cael Wright and Josiah Perez are in the semifinals, along with Dixon’s Jack Ragan. Newman’s Javen Reyes is in consolation.

At 126, Morrison’s Eli Modglin will face Oregon’s Isaiah Perez in the semifinals. Dixon’s Doolan Long will face Newman’s Zhyler Hansen in the opposite semifinal.

At 132, Newman’s Landon Blanton will face Oregon’s Jack Benesh in the semifinals. West Carroll’s Jack McIntyre is in consolation.

At 138, Oregon’s Nelson Benesh is in the semifinals. Morrison’s Patrick Schaefer will face Rock Falls’ Tucker Ullrich in consolation.

At 144, RF’s Josiah Tarbill is in the semifinals, along with Dixon’s Charlie Connors. Amboy’s Caiden Heath and E-P’s Noah Wetzell are in consolation.

At 150, Morrison’s Caleb Modglin will face Polo’s Kaenyn McCarren in the semifinals. E-P’s Tristan Hovey is also in the semifinals. Dixon’s Preston Richards and WC’s Cole Herrell are in consolation rounds.

At 157, WC’s Connor Knop is in the semifinals. Jonner Smith is also in the semifinals for the Thunder at 165.

At 175, Dixon’s Blake Dingley and Fulton’s Mason Kuebel are in consolation.

At 190, Morrison’s Noah Stout and Polo’s Micah Stringini are in the semifinals. Newman’s Matthew Clemen and Dixon’s Seth Shaffer are in consolation.

At 215, Dixon’s Dawson Kemp is in the semifinals. Oregon’s Jacksyn Windham and E-P’s John Holland are in consolation.

At 285, E-P’s Caleb Reymer and Dixon’s Dylan Bopes are in opposite semifinals.

2A Geneseo Sectional: Sterling’s Evan Jones is wrestling in consolation at 113 pounds. Cael Lyons is also onto consolation at 126.

Girls wrestling

DeKalb Sectional: At 100 pounds, Oregon’s Kendra Ege won her first two matches. Newman’s Blair Grennan also advanced to the semifinals at 110 after a bye and 40-second pin. Erie-Prophetstown’s Rozlyn Mosher had two pins to reach the 110 semifinals.

At 115, Fulton’s Tessa Fosdick fell by major decision after a first-round bye. She will continue in wrestlebacks and still can finish as high as third.

Rock Falls’ Ryleigh Eriks also fell in the second round and will continue at 125.

At 130, Fultin’s Kerby Germann reached the semifinals after a pin. E-P’s Ryleigh Stephens is onto wrestlebacks at the same weight.

E-P’s Michelle Naftzger is in the 135-pound semifinals after a technical fall.

Dixon’s Alana Lorenzen is in the consolation rounds after dropping her first match at 140.

Sterling’s Arianna Tamayo won her first match and lost her second at 235; she will continue on Saturday. Vivanna Torres did the same at 145 for Sterling.