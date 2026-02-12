Illinois Conservation Foundation accepting applications for 2026 Conservation Achievement Scholarships

The Illinois Conservation Foundation is accepting applications for its 2026 Conservation Achievement Scholarships, which will award up to four one-time scholarships of $2,000 each to Illinois high school seniors committed to conserving the state’s natural resources.

The scholarships recognize students who have demonstrated sustained, voluntary dedication to preserving, protecting, enhancing or promoting Illinois’ lands, waters and wildlife. One scholarship is reserved annually for a dependent of an Illinois Department of Natural Resources employee.

“The Conservation Achievement Scholarship reflects our commitment to investing in the next generation of conservation leaders,” said Jenny Vaughn, executive director of the Illinois Conservation Foundation. “These students are already making meaningful contributions to their communities and this support helps them continue that work through education and service.”

Since the program began in 2005, the foundation has awarded $194,000 to 95 Illinois students. The scholarships are supported by donations from individuals and partner organizations committed to protecting Illinois’ natural resources for future generations.

“Supporting young people who care deeply about Illinois’ lands, waters and wildlife strengthens the future of conservation statewide,” said Natalie Finnie, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and chair of the Illinois Conservation Foundation Board of Directors. “This scholarship highlights the importance of stewardship and public service at an early stage.”

Applicants must be Illinois residents and seniors enrolled in an Illinois high school during the year the scholarship is awarded. Applications must be received by March 1.

More information and application materials are available at ilconservation.org/Scholarships.