2026 Election Questionnaire: Nolan Kemp, Illinois House of Representatives, District 74

Name: Nolan Kemp

What office are you seeking: Illinois House of Representatives — District 74.

What is your political party? Democrat

What is your current age? 23

Occupation and employer: Public safety / emergency services background (EMT and fire service training).

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I have not held elected office. I’ve served my community through public service and local civic involvement.

City: Dixon, Illinois.

Campaign website: https://www.facebook.com/p/Nolan-Kemp-for-IL-House-61579258786135/

Education: I attended Sauk Valley Community College for Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training and completed additional training through the Illinois Fire Service Institute.

Community involvement: I stay active in community events across the district and believe leadership starts with showing up. I’ve worked with local fire departments, EMT agencies, and the county coroner’s office, and I’ve also worked for the United States Food and Drug Administration.

Marital status/Immediate family: I’ve been with my girlfriend for two years. She is majoring in special education and is heavily involved in education throughout Northern Illinois.

What are your top three priorities for this district in Springfield?

1. Protecting civil liberties — defending constitutional rights, privacy, and due process, and standing up for people when government overreaches.

2. Affordability — tackling cost-of-living pressures and demanding responsible budgeting so Springfield respects taxpayers the same way families have to.

3. Community health and public safety — strengthening mental health and substance-use treatment, supporting first responders, and keeping communities safe.

How will you support economic growth and development in your district?

By focusing on practical growth: supporting small businesses and main-street communities, investing in infrastructure that helps commerce (roads, bridges, broadband), and expanding workforce training tied to local employer needs—so people can earn a good living without leaving the region.

Do you support term limits for state representatives, and if so, what limits?

Yes. I support 8 years (4 terms) in the Illinois House. Measurable change can be slow—this limit balances accountability and fresh perspectives with enough time to learn the job and deliver real results.

How will you address the state’s long-term pension obligations?

Illinois must honor promises to retirees while protecting taxpayers. I support responsible, evidence-based funding plans that reduce long-term costs, improve transparency, and avoid gimmicks—while keeping solutions fair, constitutional, and sustainable.

How will you address property taxes and school funding reform?

Property taxes are crushing working families and seniors. We should also remember a lesson from our country’s founding: the Boston Tea Party was sparked by tax burdens that, in today’s terms, would be roughly in the 6–8% range. For many families now, the combined impact of property taxes and everyday costs makes that era’s tax fight look like a bargain by comparison.

I know I have to watch my pocketbook—it’s only fair Springfield does the same. That means responsible budgeting, reducing unfunded mandates that drive up local costs, and strengthening school funding so property taxes aren’t doing all the heavy lifting.

What is your stance on the SAFE-T Act? What changes, if any, would you support?

I support reforms that protect constitutional rights and ensure fairness, while also making sure communities feel safe and law enforcement has clear, workable rules. Where there are real implementation problems, I support practical clarifications, training support, and data-driven adjustments—not fear-driven politics.

What legislation would you propose to address crime and public safety in your district?

Public safety has to be practical, not political. Mental health and substance abuse are at epidemic levels, and if we seriously address those two issues, it will create a domino effect across many of the societal challenges we’re facing—including crime.

As we expand mental health and treatment resources, we also need to ensure law enforcement and fire departments are equipped and supported to do their jobs, with clear policies, training, staffing support, and resources that meet local needs.

What is your stance on reproductive rights in Illinois?

I support reproductive freedom and the right to make private medical decisions without political interference. Government should stay out of the exam room, and we should protect access to care and patient privacy.

What is your opinion of the TRUST Act (sanctuary state protections)?

Local law enforcement shouldn’t be dragged into politically charged “operations”. I understand dangerous individuals need to be apprehended, but individual rights must be upheld and due process matters. Public safety works best when local police can focus on local safety and community trust.

Should the state expand Medicaid funding?

Nobody should be bankrupted by illness. Healthcare is a human right. We’re the greatest country in the world—there’s no reason someone shouldn’t be able to see a physician, get treatment, and stay healthy. I support protecting and strengthening access to care, especially in rural and underserved areas, including mental health and substance-use treatment.

Should local governments have more authority over solar farm development in their communities?

Yes—with clear statewide standards. Communities deserve real input on siting, farmland protections, decommissioning plans, and infrastructure impacts, while Illinois continues expanding clean energy responsibly.

Should Illinois expand use of nuclear energy, including facilities like the Byron plant? What’s your vision for the state’s energy mix?

Illinois needs reliable, affordable power. Nuclear is part of that reliability, and we should keep a balanced mix: nuclear + renewables + grid modernization + energy efficiency. Any expansion should prioritize safety, cost control, workforce benefits, and local community impact.

What role should the state play in housing affordability?

Over 80% of the United States rents, and that’s not the American dream to me. My generation is worried how we’ll ever afford a house with the way costs are moving. It should be a state priority to increase affordable single-family housing in the 74th District and across Illinois, support rehab of existing housing stock, and remove barriers that keep supply too tight—while respecting local communities.

How should the state address rising energy costs from data centers? How do you balance water rights between communities and industry regarding data center development?

If data centers want to come to Illinois, they must pay their fair share and meet clear standards. I support transparency on rate impacts, efficiency requirements, and infrastructure planning so residents aren’t stuck with higher bills. On water, community needs come first—large industrial use should require public disclosure, strong safeguards, and enforceable conservation plans.

To what level should the state fund a new stadium for the Chicago Bears?

Never did I think part of my legislative issues would be keeping the Chicago Bears the Chicago Bears—but here we are. This issue speaks to a larger issue: we need to address our fiscal situation and strengthen business growth and sustainability in Illinois. Before we talk about major public spending, we should prioritize working families, schools, infrastructure, and long-term stability. Any proposal must be fully transparent and show a clear public benefit.

Should the state regulate the use of AI in the classroom? To what extent?

Yes—absolutely. AI will never replace the hard-working educators we have in this state, and it shouldn’t be used as an excuse to cut corners or reduce teacher staffing. Illinois should set common-sense guardrails: protect student privacy, require transparency about tools and data use, prevent AI from becoming a surveillance tool, and ensure it supports learning instead of becoming a shortcut for cheating. Used responsibly, it can assist teachers—but it should never replace them.

Who are your top donors? How often do you speak with them?

My campaign is powered by everyday people in the district. I’m accessible to supporters, but I don’t take positions for donors. I listen to constituents—not lobbyists—and that’s an issue we’ve become far too accustomed to in politics.