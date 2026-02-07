Oregon wins again in the Big Northern: Friday’s Sauk Valley Media Sports Roundup

Boys basketball

Oregon 63, Rockford Lutheran 50: At Rockford, Cooper Johnson scored 16 points and Benny Olalde added 14 as the Hawks won in the Big Northern. Nole Campos scored 11 and Keaton Salsbury 10 for Oregon.

Byron 75, Dixon 55: At Byron, the Tigers took down the Dukes in the BNC.

Rock Island 82, Sterling 45: At Sterling, Xavian Prather scored 16 as the Golden Warriors fell to the Rocks in Western Big Six. DeAndre Mass added eight points for Sterling.

Girls basketball

Eastland 49, Morrison 6: At Morrison, Tatum Grim scored 18 as the Cougars cruised in the NUIC. Isabella Ames added seven points and 10 boards for Eastland (24-6, 10-1).

Dakota 41, Forreston 29: At Dakota, Hailey Vogt scored 13 points and Alice Kobler added nine for Forreston.

Girls bowling

IHSA LaSalle-Peru Regional: At Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru, Dixon finished second and advanced as a team to the Harlem sectional next Saturday. Addison Cox rolled a 1,081 to lead the Duchesses. Madolynn Kirby, Kelsie Day, Meghan Jackson, Madelyn Bird and Molee Wickert will all roll in Harlem next week. Sterling finished third and advanced as a team. Sarah Doughty rolled a 1,214 to lead the way. Hailey Conderman, Kara Garcia, Loren Fox, Adaya Frohling, Phinley Wright and Delaney Kuehl advanced. Carli Bailey of Oregon advanced as an individual.