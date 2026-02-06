April hearing set for Dixon man accused of disseminating images and videos of child sexual abuse

Defense attorney Gary Spencer is seen in Lee County Circuit Court on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

A Lee County judge set an April status hearing for a Dixon man accused of disseminating images and videos of child sexual abuse.

Heath A. Knipple, 46, was charged July 2 with six counts of Class X felony dissemination of images of child sex abuse, with each count listing the victim as younger than 13. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison if he is convicted. Knipple pleaded not guilty July 23.

On Thursday, Knipple appeared before Lee County Judge Jacquelyn D. Ackert with one of his defense attorneys, Gary L. Spencer of Mertes Law Firm in Sterling.

Spencer and Assistant Attorney General Shannon M. O’Brien, who is prosecuting the case on behalf of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, filed an agreed protective order allowing discovery items to be released to a counseling office. The items were agreed to be released with redactions of victims of child sex abuse images, contact information for witnesses and other personal identifiers.

Discovery is a formal procedure where information about the case is exchanged by both sides to prepare for trial.

Spencer asked for a status hearing to be set, with no objection from O’Brien. O’Brien asked that the conditions of Knipple’s pretrial release remain intact and Spencer did not object.

Ackert ruled that the conditions will remain and set the next hearing at 1:30 p.m. April 23.

The case: what we know

The charges stem from an online messenger platform that reported a user for sharing and uploading seven videos and images matching those of known files with child sex abuse images. All offenses are alleged to have occurred on June 27, 2024, court records show.

In February 2025, investigators with the IAG identified Knipple as the account holder, using an IP address. Knipple was arrested July 2 while the FBI searched his Dixon residence, records show.

The day of his arrest, Knipple “admitted to disseminating child pornography on multiple group chats and during conversations in the KIK [messaging] platform. The defendant estimates he shared less than 10 child pornography videos and images via KIK,” according to the probable cause affidavit filed by the IAG.

Following his arrest, Knipple was held in the Whiteside County Jail. Lee County Judge Matthew T. Klahn allowed his release under several conditions July 7.

At that hearing, Klahn said the prosecution and defense “made this a very, very difficult decision” and filed a written statement explaining his ruling.

The conditions of Knipple’s release include GPS monitoring, no contact with anybody younger than 18, no access to any electronics or the internet and he is not allowed to be present at any schools, daycares, or events that are designed for the participation or benefit of minors.

The four adult family members in Knipple’s home also signed affidavits stating they’d password protect all their devices and not allow Knipple access to the devices or passwords.