Sterling, Sarah Doughty win Big 6 bowling meet: Monday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Girls bowling

Sterling wins Western Big 6 Conference title: Sterling tallied a 4,701 to win the Big 6 title by 276 pins ahead of Moline. Sarah Doughty was also individual champion with a 1,166 and Adaya Frohling (971) took third.

Girls basketball

Dixon 58, Yorkville Christian 31: Morgan Hargrave led the Duchesses (24-3) with 18 points in the home win. Reese Dambman and Ahmyrie McGowan each added 11.

Sterling 65, Morris 38: Sterling won a third straight game following the road victory.

Oregon 59, Milledgeville 22: Addi Rufer scored 14 points and Lola Schwarz added 13 in Oregon’s road win. Julie Folkers scored seven points for the Missiles.

Orangeville 42, Eastland 33: Tatum Grim led Eastland with 11 points in the setback for the Cougars (22-6).

Polo 70, Christian Life 16: Cam Jones scored 19 points in the first half and had 14 assists in the home win. Laynie Mandrell added 12 points.

Erie-Prophetstown 62, Morrison 19: The Panthers improved to 12-10 with the road win.