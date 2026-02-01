Morrison wrestling wins first regional title in school history

Sherrard’s Cooper Thomas (left) and Morrison’s Noah Stout face off in the 190 pound finals Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, during the Class 1A Wrestling Regionals at Riverdale High School. Stout won by pin. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Morrison wrestling team got over the hump Saturday in Port Byron.

Led by five wrestlers who won their brackets, the Mustangs tallied 165 points to win their first regional title in school history. With the win, Morrison will compete at the Oregon Dual Team Sectional on Thursday, Feb. 5.

Cael Wright (120 pounds), Eli Modglin (126), Patrick Schaefer (138), Caleb Modglin (150) and Noah Stout (190) were individual champions and advanced to the Byron Individual Sectional on Friday, Feb. 13. All five of Morrison’s winners are juniors or younger.

Stout, a sophomore, won his three bouts by pin, an 18-8 major decision and a 50-second fall in the final over Sherrard’s Cooper Thomas.

“I think that just sealed the deal,” Stout said of his pin. “I didn’t think so much about winning, I thought so much about my performance. If you focus on your performance, the wins and losses take care of themselves.”

Stout said Morrison has a lot of fight as a team. It showed, as the Mustangs took care of business in all five finals they competed in.

“Whether they’re better than us on paper or whether were better, we have so much fight,” he said. “We came into regionals with high intensity. Our practices have been high intensity since the beginning of the year. We really don’t take any breaks. It’s just high intensity and all fight.”

Training hard in the offseason was also a big key to Morrison taking home its first piece of team hardware.

“We’re always working hard, always in the wrestling room, always picking up one another and always wrestling to the best of our ability,” Stout said. “We just collab as a great team, and it’s like a brotherhood to us.”

190: Morrison's Noah Stout with a pin over Sherrard's Cooper Thomas to win the regional title. Mustangs in command of the team race. pic.twitter.com/q8Rx4KdkoZ — Drake Lansman (@Drake_Lansman) January 31, 2026

Morrison coach Tom Drosopoulos was proud of the team’s performance.

“They were hungry. They came together at the right time. They wanted to win,” he said. “I’ve just gotta tip my cap to the kids, because they wanted it.”

Morrison has taken second in the past, but this was the group that got it done to win a regional title.

“They trusted in their training. They work hard,” Drosopoulos said. “They’re in good shape, and it’s a good confidence-booster going into sectionals and hopefully state.”

Morrison’s Caleb Modglin (top) works on Erie’s Tristan Hovey in the 150 pound finals Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, during the Class 1A Wrestling Regionals at Riverdale High School. Modglin won 9-6. (Alex T. Paschal)

Morrison led Newman by just two points heading into the championship and consolation finals.

In the finals, Cael Wright beat Newman’s Javen Reyes 14-10; Eli Modglin pinned Newman’s Zhyler Hansen; Schaefer won 19-12 over Riverdale’s Jay Orr; and Caleb Modglin beat E-P’s Tristan Hovey 9-6.

Mason Grismore (144) and Caleb Carroll (215) also took fourth for Morrison. Top three finishers advance to the sectional. Ethan Bush also scored six team points for the Mustangs with a pair of wins.

Rockridge (150) ended up taking second, followed by Newman (149.5), Riverdale (135) and Rock Falls (124.5). Fulton (105.5) was eighth, followed by E-P (97.5) in ninth.

Josiah Tarbill was the 144-pound champion for Rock Falls after a 14-3 major decision over E-P’s Noah Wetzell. He won his first two matches with a pair of pins in less than a minute.

“It was a really tough opponent,” Tarbill said. “It just took a lot of grit, just working a lot from the bottom, not giving up any back points when it mattered most.”

Rock Falls’ Josiah Tarbill takes down Erie’s Noah Wetzell 144 pound finals Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, during the Class 1A Wrestling Regionals at Riverdale High School. Tarbill won 14-3. (Alex T. Paschal)

At heavyweight, E-P’s Caleb Reymer finished the night with a 10-0 major decision. Reymer said continuing to show up and get better helped get him to this point.

“Even when I’m not feeling it or I’m injured,” he said. “My practice partner keeps me going every day.”

RF’s Jahkei Jones fell by pin to Riverdale’s Henry Schradeya in the third-place match.

E-P’s John Holland beat the No. 2 seed from Sherrard 6-5 to advance to the 215-pound final. He battled Riverdale’s top-seeded Jake Schradeya before falling 5-1 as the No. 3 seed.

“I’ve got to shoot more,” Holland said. “That’s why I got hit with a stall. I just kept backing up. ... I’m pretty upset, that’s a pretty beatable kid.”

Newman freshman Tyler Grennan was runner-up at 106 after falling to Rockrdige’s Nate Lower. Fulton’s Coltin Hartman beat RF’s Bentley Alstrand for third.

Newman’s Landon Near was champion at 113, and Fulton’s Hudson Price took third. RF’s Logan Thome fell in the third-place match at 126 by pin.

At 132, Newman’s Landon Blanton was runner-up to Riverdale’s Dean Wainwright. RF’s Adan Oquendo fell 11-4 in the third-place match.

RF’s Tucker Ullrich took third to advance at 138, Fulton’s Mason Kuebel was runner-up at 175, and Newman’s Matthew Clemen beat Fulton’s Jeff Kane 15-7 at 190 in the third-place match.