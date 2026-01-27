Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Dixon’s Jack Ragan

Dixon wrestler Jack Ragan is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week, presented by Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning. (Alex Paschal)

Name: Jack Ragan

School: Dixon

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Junior

Why he was selected: Ragan picked up two wins in a triangular with Sterling and Freeport. Ragan also eclipsed 100 career wins this season and is 32-4 so far in his junior campaign. The Dukes won the Big Northern Conference title. Ragan is ranked fourth at 120 pounds in Class 1A by the IWCOA.

“Jack is one of those guys you can always count on in dual meets and tournaments to go out there and give 100%,” Dixon coach Micah Hey said. “He’s a hard worker in the room, and he has one of the best attitudes I’ve ever coached.”

Ragan is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week, presented by Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning. Here is a Q&A with the junior wrestling standout.

How would you say your season is going so far? Anything you are most proud of?

Ragan: The season is going great for both my team and me. I’m most proud of winning the PIT tournament in Princeton.

Is there anything you have worked on this season or feel you have improved on?

Ragan: I feel that I have improved on being a better teammate.

What are your strengths as a wrestler?

Ragan: My biggest strength is my mindset.

What stands out about this year’s team?

Ragan: Something that stands out is how hard we work in the practice room.

Any other highlights or standout moments for you or the team so far this season?

Ragan: We took third place at the PIT tournament in Princeton as a team.

Dixon's Jack Ragan wrestles Oakwood's Weston Frazier during the 62nd annual Lyle King Princeton Invitational boys tournament on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Princeton High School. (Scott Anderson)

What are your goals this season, individually and as a team?

Ragan: My goal is to place at state, and the team goal is to also go down to state and get a trophy.

Favorite wrestling memory?

Ragan: Going to state freshman year.

Do you have a favorite athlete, sports team or anyone that inspires you?

Ragan: My favorite athlete is Angelo Ferrari on the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Any other sports, hobbies or activities you are involved in?

Ragan: I like to hunt, golf and hang out with friends.

Favorite restaurant or meal?

Ragan: Chipotle is my favorite meal.

Favorite place you have visited?

Ragan: Tampa, FL.

Favorite TV Show or movie?

Ragan: My favorite movie is “Happy Gilmore.”

Favorite music artist or genre?

Ragan: Zach Bryan.

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Ragan: My favorite subject is U.S. history with my teacher Mr Woodward.