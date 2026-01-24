Disc golf tournament to honor veterans, raise money for Lee County Honor Flight

Members of the Lee County Honor Flight gather on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during their visit to Washington D.C. in September 2022. (Provided by Larry Guenzler)

For those who are looking for an indoor event to cure their cabin fever this weekend, Rock River Disc Golf and the Dixon Park District have the solution.

The two groups are sponsoring an indoor disc golf tournament to raise money for Lee County Honor Flight. The event, “Disc for Honor VII,” takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24, at the Dixon Park District gymnasium, 1312 Washington Ave.

This is the seventh year for the tournament, and Brent Reuter, who with his wife Nora started and own Rock River Disc Golf, said the event recognizes the service of military members and veterans.

“We usually have it at an outside course,” Reuter said. “The idea is that you have this tournament in winter months to pay respect to service members because they serve in any weather. They don’t get to choose the conditions in which they serve, if it’s 50 degrees out or if it’s 10 degrees out.”

But with the Page Park disc golf course closed due to construction, and with the possibility that the course at Lowell Park could be closed due to snow, Reuter had to come up with a different option for the 2026 event.

“We wanted to keep it in Lee County because our donations go to Lee County Honor Flight,” Reuter said.

He talked to officials at the Dixon Park District about going inside.

“We’ve done indoor events with the Dixon Park District before. I reached out to Seth, and he said absolutely, the park district would love to co-sponsor it, so that took it from outside to inside,” Reuter said.

The course that will be laid out in the Dixon Park District facility’s gymnasium will be patriotic-themed and a version of a mini-putt course. Players will go around the nine-hole course twice.

“It will be a mini-putt-style course, with different obstacles and fun things to maneuver and throw around. You will throw three shots at each station for a total of 54 throws,” Reuter said.

The event is one of the “Veterans for Vets” events sponsored by Dynamic Discs, based in Emporia, Kansas. Dynamic Discs is a producer of disc golf products and equipment.

“They offer what they call ‘tournament in a box.’ The Veterans for Vets tournament encourages veterans to come out and support other veterans and the public to come out and support veterans,” Reuter said.

Reuter said the $40 fee includes entry into the tournament, two discs, a sticker and some other items. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Lee County Honor Flight.

“The point of the Veterans for Vets tournament is that you pick a veteran organization in the community to donate to,” Reuter said. “When we were starting this tournament, my brother had been on an Honor Flight, so I decided to donate to Lee County Honor Flight.

“Then, I went on an Honor Flight in 2024 as a guardian, and that was it. I was like, ‘Let’s send as many of these veterans as we can.’ So, we’ve been partnering with Lee County Honor Flight for our donation.”