Warming centers open across Sauk Valley

With several days of dangerously cold weather settling in across the Sauk Valley, warming centers will be open for those who need them. Please call the facility to make sure it is open before traveling in the cold.
Lee County
Ashton
Mills & Petrie Memorial Library, 704 N. First St., Ashton, phone (815) 453-5048.
Amboy
Pankhurst Memorial Library, 3 S. Jefferson Ave., Amboy, phone (815) 857-3925.
Dixon
Dixon Public Library, 221 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon, phone (815) 284-7261.
Lee County Council on Aging and Post House Community Center, 100 W. Second St., Dixon, phone (815) 288-9236.
Franklin Grove
Franklin Grove Public Library, 112 S. Elm St., Franklin Grove, phone (815) 456-2823.
Whiteside County
Albany
Albany Public Library, 302 S. Main St., Albany, phone (815) 887-4193.
Erie
Erie Public Library, 802 Eighth Ave., Erie, phone (815) 659-2707.
Fulton
Fulton Public Library, 501 10th Ave., Fulton, phone (815) 589-2045.
Morrison
Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison, (815) 772-7323.
Prophetstown
Prophetstown Library, 209 W. Third St., Prophetstown, (309) 714-2699.
Rock Falls
Rock Falls Public Library, 1007 Seventh Ave., Rock Falls, phone (815) 626-2230.
Sterling
Sterling Public Library, 102 W. Third St., Sterling, phone (815) 625-1370.