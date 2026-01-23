Warming centers open across Sauk Valley

With several days of dangerously cold weather settling in across the Sauk Valley, warming centers will be open for those who need them. Please call the facility to make sure it is open before traveling in the cold.

Lee County

Ashton

Mills & Petrie Memorial Library, 704 N. First St., Ashton, phone (815) 453-5048.

Amboy

Pankhurst Memorial Library, 3 S. Jefferson Ave., Amboy, phone (815) 857-3925.

Dixon

Dixon Public Library, 221 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon, phone (815) 284-7261.

Lee County Council on Aging and Post House Community Center, 100 W. Second St., Dixon, phone (815) 288-9236.

Franklin Grove

Franklin Grove Public Library, 112 S. Elm St., Franklin Grove, phone (815) 456-2823.

Whiteside County

Albany

Albany Public Library, 302 S. Main St., Albany, phone (815) 887-4193.

Erie

Erie Public Library, 802 Eighth Ave., Erie, phone (815) 659-2707.

Fulton

Fulton Public Library, 501 10th Ave., Fulton, phone (815) 589-2045.

Morrison

Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison, (815) 772-7323.

Prophetstown

Prophetstown Library, 209 W. Third St., Prophetstown, (309) 714-2699.

Rock Falls

Rock Falls Public Library, 1007 Seventh Ave., Rock Falls, phone (815) 626-2230.

Sterling

Sterling Public Library, 102 W. Third St., Sterling, phone (815) 625-1370.