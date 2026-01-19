Pessman to speak at Windmill Cultural Center program Jan. 28

The Education Committee at the Windmill Cultural Center on Jan. 28 will feature Pat Pessman introducing the audience to the book she has written, “The Saga of the Lilac Bush - an American Pioneer Narrative”. (Photo provided by Pat Pessman)

Pessman is a native of Morrison and has been married to her husband, Verne, for over 50 years. She hopes you will enjoy the story and learn about this tragic, but also inspiring, pioneer story of Olive (Oatman) Fairchild and her parents, Royce and Mary Ann Oatman, and how their lives revolved around a lilac bush in rural Fulton.

The doors open at 8:30 a.m. with a time for coffee, hot cider and Mill flour treats. The program begins about 9:15 p.m.

The building at 110 10th Ave. in Fulton is handicap accessible and the program is free and open to the public.