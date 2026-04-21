Morris Community High School Theatre presents the Little Mermaid

The cast of Morris Community High School's "The Little Mermaid" rehearses. The show opens at 7 p.m. Friday. (Photo provided by Andrea Gustafson)

The Morris Community High School Theatre program, along with many younger students, will begin performing “The Little Mermaid” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 24, with performances through the weekend.

Other performances include 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and a 2 p.m. matinee finale on Sunday. All performances will be at Morris Community High School, 1000 Union St.

“It’s a big show, a big production with lots of dance numbers, lots of cast, lots of costumes, and lots of props,” said Director Andrea Gustafson. “But it’s worth it. It’s a great story people know, and I think the community will love it. It’s family-friendly, so bring whoever you want.”

Ariel and Prince Eric perform together during the Morris Community High School's performance of "The Little Mermaid." (Photo provided by Andrea Gustafson)

“The Little Mermaid” is a timeless play, and the high school-aged performers were just as excited as the younger performers.

Sophia Garcia said she’s excited to play Flounder because the character’s bubbly nature matches up with her own nature.

“I’m able to engage and give it everything I can,” Garcia said. “I’ve watched the movie lots of times already, and I even rewatched it with my whole family. It’s just a fun thing to do, looking back on it and learning all the characters.”

Prince Eric will be played by Ethan Smith, who said he grew up familiar to the movie and the play. He said he’s most excited to watch the big dance numbers.

“I don’t have a lot of dance numbers all by myself, but seeing those and the energy in the room, it’s really exciting,” Smith said.

He said Eric is a complex character, a prince who wants to be a sailor, and he’s excited to portray the internal turmoil.

Gustafson said one of the cool things about Disney musicals is they have the songs everyone knows like “Under the Sea”, “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World”, but there are songs specific to the musical that can be really fun.

“You get a mix of the old and new,” Gustafson said. “You get what you know and love, but you get to hear a new, really pretty or really fun song. I like that blend.”

Tickets are available in advance at morrishstheatre.ludus.com for $10, or at the door for $15.