Lee County holiday campaign focuses on bringing impaired drivers to justice

This past holiday season, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement agencies statewide for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High. Get a DUI.” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.

From Dec. 12 through Jan. 5, officers focused on removing impaired drivers from the road and ensuring that motorists were properly buckled.

From rural routes and small-town streets to busy suburban arterials and city expressways, the goal was the same: to prevent crashes and save lives.

There were zero impaired driving arrests (alcohol- and cannabis-related) and one citation for a seat-belt violation, as well as five citations for speeding, zero for distracted driving or other traffic offenses and three arrests for consumption of alcohol.

“We can’t stress it enough: Impaired driving is a deadly gamble, no matter where you live,” Sheriff Clay Whelan said. “Whether it’s alcohol, cannabis or any other drug, driving impaired is illegal, irresponsible and puts lives at risk – yours, your passengers’ and everyone else’s on the road. That’s why we do this.”

The holiday enforcement campaign was administered by IDOT with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and is part of Illinois’ “It’s Not a Game” statewide media outreach program.