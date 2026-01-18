Missing Dixon man found alive in wooded area

A missing Dixon man was found alive early Sunday morning after a resident in the area of Countryside Lane reported to police that they could hear a person yelling for help.

Michael McLaughlin, 77, was found alive in a wooded area nearby, according to a Dixon Police Department news release.

He had last been seen walking south in the 400 block of South Dixon Avenue around 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17.

Police had been actively searching for him since 1:30 p.m. Saturday and asked for the public’s assistance to find him.

The Dixon City Fire Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the search. The department used every resource available, including canvassing, multiple K-9s and tracking, multiple drones (thermal), and search teams.

According to the release, Dixon police received a call from a the resident around 2:34 a.m. Sunday in the area of Countryside Lane reporting that they could hear a person yelling for help.

Officers responded immediately, conducted a search of the area and located McLaughlin alive in the wooded area. Due to difficult terrain, officers carried McLaughlin to safety, where he was transferred into the care of Dixon City Fire Department paramedics for medical treatment.

Dixon Police Chief Ryan Bivins expressed his gratitude to those involved in the successful rescue.

“We would like to thank the citizen who contacted the department and provided critical information, which ultimately saved Michael’s life,” Bivins said.

Bivins also thanked the Dixon community for its overwhelming support during the search efforts.

“It is amazing to watch what our community does best, which is taking care of each other,” he said.

Lastly, Bivins commended the officers of the Dixon Police Department for their dedication and actions.

“This is what we do,” he said. “We are committed to protecting and serving beyond the badge. I couldn’t be prouder of the effort put forth by everyone in our department and the officers who saved Michael’s life.”