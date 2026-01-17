Shaw Local

Morrison and Fulton earn NUIC wins: Friday’s Sauk Valley Media Sports Roundup

By Jeff Newton

Boys basketball

Morrison 52, Milledgeville: At Milledgeville, Brayden Rubright scored a game-high 18 points as the Mustangs won in the Northwest Upstate Illini. Izaak Neas added 15 for Morrison (7-11, 3-1). Karter Livengood led the Missiles with 16 points.

Fulton 64, Polo 46: At Fulton, DeAngelo Dodd and Landen Leu scored 15 points each to lead the Steamers to the NUIC win. Jacob Voss added 14 for Fulton (7-11, 2-2).

Erie-Prophetstown 50, Princeton 38: At Erie, the Tigers fell to the Panthers in a Three Rivers Athletic Conference contest.

Oregon 66, Rockford Christian 62: At Rockford, the Hawks picked up the win in the Big Northern Conference.

Girls basketball

Winnebago 53, Rock Falls 26: At Winnebago, the Rockets dropped one in the BNC to the Indians.

Boys wrestling

Dixon 53, Rockford East 25: At Rockford, Riley Paredes, Jack Ragan, Doolan Long, Charlie Connors, Preston Richards, David Smiley, Dawson Kemp and Dylan Bopes won matches for the Dukes.

