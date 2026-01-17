Amboy Lions Club, Lee Center Church to host Sunday luncheon

The Amboy Lions Club and the Lee Center Church will host a chili luncheon and basket raffle Sunday, Jan. 18, to benefit the church and Amboy Lions Club community projects.

The luncheon starts at 11 a.m. and continues until 1:30 p.m. at the Amboy Community Building, 280 W. Wasson Road.

The menu includes all-you-can-eat chili with toppings, crackers, carrots, Jell-O, cake and drinks. Carryouts are available. Donations for the luncheon will be accepted at the door.

A variety of themed baskets will be raffled. Raffle tickets cost $1 each or 6 for $5 and will be sold at the door.

The Amboy Lions Club has announced plans to build an 8,700-square-foot, all-inclusive, universally accessible playground on the site of the former Amboy Junior High School.