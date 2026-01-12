Shaw Local

Whiteside County property transfers for Jan. 5-9, 2026

By Shaw Local News Network

Warranty Deeds

Michael G. Geerts and Marna B. Geerts to David E. Adolph and Renee N. Adolph, 1 Parcel: 03-07-100-002, $347,500

Vp Oil Company Inc to Grip Oil Company Inc, 1 Parcel: 11-21-410-013, $1,000,000

Robert D. Black and Mary K. Black to Super Wash Real Estate Llc, 655 W LINCOLNWAY, MORRISON, 705 W LINCOLNWAY, MORRISON, 707 W LINCOLNWAY, MORRISON, $925,000

Loyd Holdings Llc to Great Enriched Days Llc, 19051 13TH ST, FULTON, $175,000

Bret Bielema and Jennifer Bielema to Lilee C. Leppanen AKA Lilee C. Leppanan, $85,000

Gregory W. Hummel, Marc G. Hummel, and Jeannie K. Rhodes to Dale E. Pfundstein Trust, 1 Parcel: 05-16-400-011, $250,000

Richard Shaw, Barbara Mccoy, Caroline Vasquez, Naomi Kleiboeker, Rachael Maronde, and Lena F. Shaw Estate to Ashley Jo Bell, 1402 9TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $115,000

Michelle Mccue, Marcia Mccue, Elizabeth Fischbach, and Robert J. Mccue Estate to Joshua Kirkland Ashley Kirkland, 12490 MATZNICK RD, STERLING, $0.00

Duran Homes Llc to Toomsen Rentals Llc, 308 6TH AVE, STERLING, $125,000

Christine L. Steinhagen and Darrin S. Steinhagen to Mitchell P. Milnes and Sandra L. Milnes, 8449 HICKORY HILLS RD, ROCK FALLS, $450,000

Patricia Jobe, Stephanie Waller, Denise Lendman, Philllip Vasquez, and Cecilia L. Campos Estate to Lukas Pounders, 603 7TH AVE, STERLING, $80,000

Lucas L. Heavener to Pete Rey Sanchez and Jackie Lyn Sanchez, 503 ADAMS STREET, PROPHETSTOWN, $90,000

Shane Schutz to Bryan Camper and Andrea Camper, 1 Parcel: 17-11-404-016, $300,000

Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Yezamin Cruz, 1805 FRENCH ST, ROCK FALLS, $59,500

John D. Hostetler and Ellen L. Hostetler to Melissa Shrock, Wendall Shrock, Weldon Shrock, and Jodi Shrock, 5 Parcels: 23-21-300-004, 23-21-400-001, 23-21-400-003, 23-21-400-008, and 23-21-400-011, $1,959,200

Stacy L. Bueno and Baltazar Bueno to Find A Place Now Llc, 517 12TH AVE, FULTON, $22,250

Hoffman Brothers Partnership to Rkh Properties Llc, 2905 ROCK FALLS RD W, ROCK FALLS, $488,500

Quit Claims

Kevan M. Devault Trust and James R. Devault Jr. Trust to Robert A. Mcclelland Iii and Laura E. Mcclelland, 1 Parcel: 01-01-300-006, $0.00

Dwayne A. Houzenga to Melissa A. Gonzales, 13620 TREVA DRIVE, MORRISON, $0.00

Melissa A. Gonzales to Dwayne A. Houzenga, 4 Parcels: 09-04-100-002, 09-04-100-003, 09-04-100-018, and 09-04-100-025, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Erica L. Brokaw Trustee, Kenneth L. Ronzone Trustee, and Janice I. Ronzone Trust to Branden Gordon and Angelica Strutzenberg, 5102 SPRUCE ST, GALT, $208,000

Theodore L. Lewis Trustee, Deborah K. Seitz Trustee, and Leonard T. Lewis Trust to Brad Gendreau and Ashley Gendreau, 7 SHARON LANE, FULTON, $635,000

Executor’s Deeds

Gladys I. Rose Estate to Wendling Quarries Inc, 3870 PALMER RD, FULTON, $200,000

John N. Lyon Iii Estate to Marco A Chuchuca Mendoza, 511 7TH AVE, STERLING, $160,000

