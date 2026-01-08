The First National Bank in Amboy donates $15,000 to SVCC Clippers Impact Challenge

The Sauk Valley Community College Clippers Impact Challenge received a $15,000 pledge from The First National Bank in Amboy. Pictured are Tina Eller (from left), Angie Dallam, Elsa Payne, Judy Jones, Lisa Bickett, Lori Cortez, Sarah Wittenauer, Colleen Henkel and Noah Grot. (Photo provided by Sauk Valley Community College)

Sauk Valley Community College’s Impact Program has announced a three-year, $15,000 pledge from the First National Bank in Amboy.

This contribution demonstrates the committment of First National Bank in supporting the community and developing a strong local workforce, according to a news release announcing the donation.

The funds will support the Clippers Impact Challenge, a $600,000 initiative to endow Amboy High School students in the Impact Program.

The challenge is ongoing, with a fundraising thermometer displayed at the First National Bank in Amboy.

“Because of the First National Bank in Amboy, Amboy students will have the opportunity to earn their tuition through service; graduate with less financial burden; and step into adulthood with confidence, purpose and pride in where they come from,” said Lori Cortez, vice president of advancement at Sauk Valley Community College.

The Impact Program provides students with the opportunity to earn their tuition and fees at SVCC by completing 25 volunteer hours each year during high school and at SVCC.

Impact students have just hit a significant milestone, contributing more than 100,000 hours of service through nonprofits, schools and community organizations in the Sauk Valley.

“The First National Bank in Amboy is proud to support the Impact Program, which enables students to earn college tuition by volunteering with local organizations,” said Colleen Henkel, president and CEO of the First National Bank in Amboy. “This is more than just a charitable initiative – it’s a powerful investment in our community’s future, benefiting students, strengthening local organizations and creating a sustainable program for generations. If we each give a little, we can make a lasting difference one volunteer hour, one student and one success story at a time.”

For more information or to discuss supporting the Impact Program or Clippers Impact Challenge, contact Cortez at lori.a.cortez@svcc.edu or 815-835-6260.