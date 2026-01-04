Newman boys basketball hits 14 3s in win: Saturday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Boys basketball

Newman 62, Rockford Christian 44: The Comets (16-0) led 62-30 through three quarters in the Rock Falls Shootout matchup. Evan Bushman (18 points) hit six 3-pointers, Asher Ernst scored 14 while Garret Matznick and Easton Coward added nine apiece. Newman hit 14 3s in the win.

Geneseo 57, Rock Falls 55: The Rockets fell at home after leading 22-2 after the first quarter. Geneseo outscored RF 17-9 in the final frame.

Henry-Senachwine 50, Amboy 43: Colt McCoy led the Clippers with 13 points and Rylan McNinch had 11 in the loss.

Girls basketball

Dixon 51, Morris 34: Reese Dambman scored 17 points through three quarters and Morgan Hargrave added 16 in the win. Ahmyrie McGowan had eight for the Duchesses.

Polo 48, Lena-Winslow 37: Cam Jones scored 14 points, Carlee Grobe had 12 and Avalyn Henry added 10 in the road win. Jones added eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

Oregon 52, Forreston 20: Sarah Eckardt led the Hawks with 14 points in the road win. Aniyah Sarver added nine points for Oregon.

Eastland 44, Fulton 40 (OT): Parker Krogman scored 19 points and Braden Anderson added 16 for the Cougars. Landen Leu led Fulton with 10 points and Owen Van Zuiden had nine.

Girls bowling

Adaya Frohling leads Sterling: Frohling rolled a 973 at the Harlem Invite at Forest Hills Lanes as Sterling took 11th. Harlem won the 18-team invite.

Boys bowling

Dixon’s Aaron Fitzanko wins Oregon invite: Fitzanko rolled a 1,364 and Sam Gingras (1,299) took third for the Dukes at the inaugural Oregon Small School Invitational. South Beloit (5,932) took first, Oregon (5,762) was runner-up and Dixon (5,743) was third among seven teams. Caleb Ehrler led Oregon with a 1,256 to take sixth and Rylann Delehanty (1,181) was 10th.