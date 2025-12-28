Turnovers cost Dixon in loss to Byron after leading by 8 in fourth quarter

Dixon’s Morgan Hargrave puts up a shot against Byron Saturday, Dec. 27, at the Duchesses Basketball Christmas Classic. (Alex T. Paschal)

Dixon’s strong start to the fourth quarter was derailed by turnovers and fouls in Saturday’s 54-52 loss to Byron in the Dixon Christmas Classic semifinals.

The Duchesses (11-2) fell short to the Tigers (12-0) after leading 48-40 with under six minutes left.

Byron’s senior returning all-state guard Macy Groharing scored 13 of her game-high 21 points in the final frame to send the Tigers to Monday’s tournament championship game against Sterling at 6:30 p.m.

Dixon’s final heave at half court was denied at the buzzer, with the Dixon sideline calling for a foul after the shot.

The Duchesses finished with 20 turnovers in the setback to their Big Northern Conference rival.

Final: Byron 54, Dixon 52. Dixon wanted a foul on the final heave. Groharing had 21 for Tigers, Lohse had 18 for Dixon.



“I think that we kind of just fumbled at the end,” said Reese Dambman, who scored all eight of her points in the fourth quarter. “They did not pressure us at all, I feel like, and then at the end they jacked the pressure up. It was obviously different and kind of a shock to a lot of us.”

Byron turned soft passes into steals and transition buckets in the win. Malia Morton scored 15 points, and Brynn Green had 11 for the Tigers.

The loss spoiled a nice game from Addy Lohse, who scored 18 points in the first three quarters. Morgan Hargrave had 16 points but fouled out with 2:16 left and Dixon up five. Hargrave had two four-point plays and hit four 3s.

Ahmyrie McGowan had six points and 12 rebounds.

Dixon’s Addy Lohse spots up a three-pointer against Byron Saturday, Dec. 27, at the Duchesses Basketball Christmas Classic. (Alex T. Paschal)

Groharing took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 of Byron’s 16 points.

“Macy is a great player,” Dambman said. “We tried to stop her, but obviously that didn’t work. I think we’re going to work harder and be better for next time.”

Byron coach Eric Yerly said his team wasn’t rattled down 48-40 in the fourth quarter.

“We’ve started practicing three-minute situations Day 1, and I thought we executed a three-minute situation perfectly,” he said. “I don’t know if we could have done much better in that situation. And it helps when you have senior leadership like you we do when you get into games like that.”

Dixon’s Reese Dambman loads up for one last attempt against Byron’s Macy Groharing Saturday, Dec. 27, at the Duchesses Basketball Christmas Classic. Byron took the semifinal win 54-52. (Alex T. Paschal)

Groharing was at the center of that for Byron. Her basket gave the Tigers a one-point lead with 37 seconds left, and she hit three of four three throws in the fourth.

“Macy’s one of the 10 best players in the state, and I thought they did a good job on her really the whole game,” Yerly said. “[She] put on a show for everybody, which is pretty cool. Great game, and Dixon’s a great team, and they got hot.”

When Dixon was turning the ball over, Byron took advantage of the extra possessions.

“We live and die with the turnover and defense,” Yerly said. “We got outrebounded a little bit and lost some shooters, but it’s early in the year.”