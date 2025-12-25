Dykstra named to Coe College fall 2025 dean’s list

Coe College is recognizing its highest performing students as members of the dean’s list, including Brayden Dykstra, who is currently among this elite group.

Dykstra of Fulton has been named to the prestigious fall 2025 dean’s list at Coe.

A total of 117 students earned honors for the fall 2025 term. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the term and rank in the top 10% of the student body.

“To acknowledge these students is an honor,” said Coe President David Hayes. “They represent a group that is rising to the challenge of the rigor and experiences Coe presents, and in turn, preparing themselves to continue to excel throughout their careers and lives.”