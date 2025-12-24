5 things to do in Whiteside County

- Breakfast with Jesus: Have breakfast with Jesus at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 24, at Albany United Methodist Church, 502 First Ave., Albany. There will be a communion service followed by a cooked breakfast.
- Drive through Clinton’s holiday lighting display: This holiday season, the Symphony of Lights at Eagle Point Park in Clinton, Iowa, marks its 30th anniversary, shining brighter than ever and honoring a legacy that began in 1996. View the lights through Dec. 30. Hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $10 per vehicle (up to 10 passengers) and $2 per person for larger vehicles.
- Play Scrabble in Morrison: Play the popular game from 1 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday at the Community Room at Odell Public Library in Morrison.
- Join a Dungeons & Dragons game club: A role-playing game club meets from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays at the Prophetstown Library. This is for anyone ages 10 to adult. All materials will be available unless you would like to bring your own dice, pencils, books etc. Stop by or phone the library at 309-714-2699 with any questions.
- Get your tickets for comedian’s show: Sarah Colonna will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, in the Oakwood Ballroom at the Wild Rose Casino & Hotel in Clinton, Iowa. Tickets are on sale for this 21 and older event. The doors will open at 7 p.m. Colonna most recently starred as Angie in Netflix’s hit show “Insatiable,” and recurred as Lori in seasons 9 and 10 of “Shameless.” Advance tickets start at $20 plus tax/fees and are available for purchase at the Iowa Store Box Office or online at wildroseresorts.com. Day-of-show tickets will increase and start at $30 plus tax/fees. A cash bar will be available.
