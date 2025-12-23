Dixon McDonald’s closed after Tuesday grease fire; can reopen after cleanup, health department approval

Dixon City and Rural firefighters responded to a fire Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, at the Dixon McDonald's. A fire in the grill’s hood shut the restaurant down for the day and probably Wednesday. No one was injured. (Alex T. Paschal)

A grease fire at McDonald’s in Dixon caused an evacuation, but no injuries Tuesday afternoon.

The Dixon City Fire Department, Dixon Rural Fire Department and Advance EMS responded to a report of a grill fire at McDonald’s, 207 N. Galena Ave., at 12:08 p.m.

When crews arrived, the building was already evacuated and no injuries were reported, according to a news release from Dixon City Fire.

Firefighters saw some smoke outside the building coming from a vent on the roof and located a grill that was still on fire inside. They quickly extinguished the fire, which was contained to the grill, the release said.

Afterward, fire crews ventilated the building and determined the fire was caused by grease ignition, the release said.

Austin Smith, owner of the Dixon McDonald’s, told Shaw Local the restaurant would be closed the rest of the day Tuesday, Dec. 23. He said it would likely reopen Friday, Dec. 26, or earlier if possible.

Now it’s about cleanup and getting approval from the health department to reopen, Smith said