Rock Falls bank president attends national conference

Community bankers around the country gathered in Washington in November to discuss the latest challenges currently facing community banks across the country, according to Sally Scanlan, president of Community State Bank of Rock Falls.

Scanlan, who attended the ABA Community Bankers Council meeting Nov. 17-19, said the bankers talked at length about public policy, operations and business issues that might impact the nation’s hometown banks and their communities.

“Community banks are such a vital part of our financial industry’s infrastructure,” said Scanlan, “The strength and success of these banks have a great impact on the vitality of the communities they serve.”

Bankers had lengthy discussions on public policy, business and operations priorities.

Legislative priority discussions focused on deposit insurance modernization, market structure and debanking legislation, agricultural issues and credit union oversight.

Discussions on regulatory priorities included rulemakings for Sections 1033 and 1071 of the Dodd-Frank Act, indexing of key asset thresholds, and supervision and appeals, as well as BSA reporting reform and digital asset regulation.

Council members also had a chance to exchange ideas on ways to generate deposits, manage liquidity and interest rate risk, prevent fraud, leverage technology and AI, develop the next generation of bankers, and many other business and operations best practices.

The ABA Community Bankers Council, which meets twice a year, is made up of approximately 100 bankers across the country from institutions with generally less than $5 billion in assets. Members are appointed by the ABA chair.

Scanlan, as president of Community State Bank in Rock Falls, has made banking her career for the past 47 years.

“Celebrating the 50-year milestone with Community State Bank in 2025 has been a highlight of my career,” she said. “Ensuring that all Americans have access to community banking in the future is a goal for all of us who serve in the role of a community banker. “