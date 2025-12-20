Fulton’s Landen Leu scores 22 in win: Friday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Oregon's RJ Keene releases the ball during a match with Harvard at Town & Country Lanes in Mt. Morris on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

Boys basketball

Fulton 65, Bureau Valley 55: Landen Leu led the Steamers with 22 points and Jacob Voss added 17 in the win. Carson Gruber led BV with 17 points.

Rock Island 68, Sterling 38: Sterling fell to 2-2 in Western Big 6 Conference play after the road loss. Koby Bell led Sterling with 10 points off the bench and Xavian Prather scored eight.

Oregon 63, Forreston 43: Keaton Salsbury led Oregon with 19 points and Benny Olalde added 13 in the win. The Hawks outscored Forreston 22-5 in the second quarter after trailing 14-8 after one. Connor Politsch led Forreston with 12 points.

Boys bowling

Oregon 3,412, Harvard 2,818: RJ Keene led the Hawks with a 674 series and Rylann Delehanty added a 610. Oregon improved to 6-2 with the win.

Girls basketball

Fulton 55, Bureau Valley 46: The Steamers came back to win after trailing 27-22 at halftime. Haley Smither scored 19 points for the Steamers, including 14 in the second half.