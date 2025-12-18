Dixon boys win BNC opener: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys basketball

Dixon 67, Rockford Christian 43: The Dukes won their Big Northern Conference opener as Brody Nicklaus had 18 points and Xavion Jones added 14. The win snapped a four-game skid for Dixon.

Orion 80, Erie-Prophetstown 76: Orion’s Kyler Owens scored 38 points to help spoil E-P’s highest-scoring game of the season. Connor Keegan led E-P with 21 points and Evan Steimle scored 17. Gus Schultz chipped in with 12 for the Panthers.

Forreston tournament

River Ridge 47, AFC 35: Kyle Goldman and Kyler Willstead each scored 10 points for AFC in the loss.

Milledgeville 65, Orangeville 40: Konner Johnson and Bryson Wiersema each scored 12 points for the Missiles in the win. Spencer Nye added 10 points and Karter Livengood had 11 for Milledgeville.

Oregon 67, Pearl City 52: Nole Campos led Oregon with 13 points, Keaton Salsbury and Cooper Johnson had 12, and Benny Olalde had 10 in the win. Oregon led 25-12 after the first quarter.

Forreston 51, Genoa-Kingston 48: Connor Politsch led the Cardinals with 24 points in the narrow win. Forreston held off G-K after leading 29-21 at halftime.

Warren 66, Polo 50: Warren pulled away late with a 24-11 advantage in the fourth quarter. Gus Mumford led four Polo players in double figures with 16 points.

Additional score

Lena-Winslow 55, Stockton 24

Girls basketball

Forreston 42, Milledgeville 30: Hailee Vogt led Forreston (6-7) with 19 points to go with seven rebounds and two steals. Alice Kobler added eight rebounds, four steals and six points for the Cardinals. Loren Meiners led the Missiles with 13 points.

Boys bowling

Rock Island 3,490, Erie-Prophetstown 2,622: Brice Howell led the Panthers with a 525 and Zach Phillips rolled a 476 in the dual setback.

Girls bowling

Sterling 2,920, Rochelle 1,797: Sterling improved to 5-0 as Sarah Doughty led the way with a 590 series. Loren Fox was second on Sterling with a 539.