Sterling boys wrestling beats Fulton by 1 point: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Boys wrestling

Sterling 40, Fulton 39: Sterling narrowly won the back and forth dual as both teams had two forfeits. Sterling’s Jaxon Myers and Brady McCray won by technical fall. Cael Lyons, Emmanuel Arreola and Colt Buntjer had pins for Sterling. Winning by pin for Fulton were Coltin Hartman, Hudson Price, Brayden Powell and Mason Kuebel.

Sterling 57, Camanche 24: Winning by pin for Sterling were Cael Lyons, Jaxon Myers, Emmanuel Arreola and Sid Eichen.

Morrison 59, Winnebago 18: Morrison’s Cael Wright, Patrick Schaefer, Conrad Eichman, Ethan Bush and Caleb Carroll won by pin for Morrison in the win.

Oregon 47, Dakota 36: Earning pins for Oregon were Kayden Cover and Jackson Messenger. Nelson Benesh had a technical fall for the Hawks in the win.

Oregon 49, Rochelle 29: Jack Benesh, Landon Ege, Nelson Benesh, Jackson Messenger and Newt Wright had pins for Oregon in the win. Josiah Perez had a major decision and Isaiah Perez won a 4-2 decision for the Hawks.

Boys swimming

DeKalb/Sycamore 84, Sterling 78: Sterling’s Denver Sandrock won the 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle. Colin Askegaard added a win in the 100 backstroke and Eugene Frump took first in the 100 breaststroke. Sterling’s Jamie Boze, Lucas Porter, Askegaard and Sandrock won the 400 free relay.

Boys basketball

Newman 57, Genoa-Kingston 26: Asher Ernst and Evan Bushman each scored 12 points in the win at the Forreston tournament. Newman will face Winnebago in Thursday’s semifinals at 8 p.m. Dakota faces Byron in the 6:30 p.m. semifinal.

Amboy 57, Earlville 24: Landon Carter scored 14 points and Tanner Welch added 14 in the Clippers’ win.

Eastland tournament

Eastland 53, Rockford Lutheran 52: Parker Krogman led the Cougars with 22 points in the home tournament win.

Additional scores

East Dubuque 61, South Beloit 25

Galena 64, Pecatonica 62

Girls bowling

Dixon 3,066, Dakota 2,412: Addison Cox led Dixon with a 574 series and 224 game. Madelyn Bird and Madolynn Kirby each added a 537 series.

Girls basketball

Milledgeville 32, Earlville 25: The Missiles will face Forreston after the win at the Polo tournament. Loren Meiners led Milledgeville with 10 points.

Polo 43, West Carroll 19: Leah Tobin led Polo with 10 points and had 10 rebounds in the home tournament win. Polo will face Eastland for the championship on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Warren 46, Oregon 44: Warren hit the game-winning shot with four seconds left as the Hawks fell just short in the Pearl City tournament matchup. Lola Schwarz led the Hawks with 15 points. Oregon faces Pearl City for third place on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Erie-Prophetstown 33, Fulton 32: The Panthers held on in the home win. Wrenn Coffey scored 14 points for the Steamers.

Boys bowling

Dixon 3,311, Dakota 3,052: Brady Rosinski led the Dukes (3-0) with a 624 series and 220 high game.