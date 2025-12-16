Morrison’s Odell Public Library hosts storytimes, Lego Club

The Odell Public Library in Morrison will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and the day after Christmas. The Library will be reopen from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 27.

Also the library will be closed on New Year’s Day and reopen from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 2.

Odell Public Library is located at 307 S. Madison St., in Morrison.

Storytime: This is a 30-minute drop-in program each Thursday evening designed for families with preschool through early elementary-aged kids (or anyone who still loves a good read-aloud!). Families will enjoy stories, songs, rhymes, and a craft each week as they become familiar with the library and meet new storytime friends. Pajamas are always welcome. Come play and learn with us at Storytime! Next theme is Christmas cheer for Dec. 18. The following Thursday will be Christmas and there will be no Storytime, so kids and their families can enjoy the day.

LEGO Club meets on the first Saturdays of the month from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This is the perfect chance for builders of all ages and abilities to create. Odell provides a wide variety of bricks including LEGO, Duplo, and MegaBlok. Patron creations are displayed in the library until the following club.

Pokemon Club meets on the second Saturdays of the month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Whether your Pokemon trainer plays the card game or just likes to collect, Pokemon Club brings fans together to play, trade, and share their Pokemon knowledge.

Patron-led programs

Program notes: All programs are free and open to the public. Beginners welcomed. Please note that these programs are not run by Odell Public Library, though the staff are happy to host and pass on any questions.

All programs are free and open to the public. Beginners welcomed. Please note that these programs are not run by Odell Public Library, though the staff are happy to host and pass on any questions. Pinochle: 1 to 5 p.m. every Monday, Odell Program Room

1 to 5 p.m. every Monday, Odell Program Room Scrabble: 1 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday, Odell Program Room

1 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday, Odell Program Room Chess: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second, third and fourth Monday, Odell Program Room; 5 to 8 p.m. third and fourth Thursdays, Odell Program Room

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second, third and fourth Monday, Odell Program Room; 5 to 8 p.m. third and fourth Thursdays, Odell Program Room Crafters: 5 to 7 p.m. every Thursday, Genealogy Room, bring a project and socialize

5 to 7 p.m. every Thursday, Genealogy Room, bring a project and socialize Book Club: 2 to 4 p.m., second Tuesdays, Odell Program Room (Ask front desk about getting a copy of the month’s book)

Book & Bake proceeds

The Odell Public Library Friends extend a heartfelt thank you to all those who participated in this year’s Book & Bake Sale either by donating materials, baking treats or shopping the sale.

With support, the Friends raised $3,224 during the sale and an additional $610 in the weeks following.

The Friends will be ordering two 6-foot outdoor benches for patrons of all ages to enjoy. Outdoor seating has long been a wish-list item for the library and will serve as a reading or resting place for the community. Look for the benches to be installed along the entryway in the spring.

Microgreens

Thanks to the generosity of the Friends, microgreen samples are now self-serve from the new minifridge. Stop in and try broccoli, kale, kohlrabi, and/or radish microgreens. These tiny greens pack a big nutritional punch and can be used in soups, smoothies, pasta, sandwiches and more.

Museum & Zoo passes

Looking to explore locally? Check out Odell’s Putnam Museum, Sawmill Museum or Niabi Zoo passes and enjoy a day exploring on us. Passes are available to adult Odell library card holders on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 815-772-7323 to reserve a pass.

Always available