Dixon’s Riley Paredes takes first at Mount Prospect invite: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Dixon’s Riley Paredes wrestles Hampshire’s Luthor Rajcevich at 106 pounds during the semifinal round of the 65th Mudge-McMorrow Wrestling Invite Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 in Mount Prospect. Paredes went on to take first. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Boys wrestling

Dixon takes third at Mount Prospect invite: The Dukes had a strong showing among 16 teams at the 65th Mudge-McMorrow invite as Riley Paredes tok first at 106 pounds. Charlie Connors, Preston Richards and Blake Dingley had runner-up finishes for the Dukes at their respective weight class. Jack Ragan took fourth and Dawson Kemp was fifth. Doolan Long, Neyo Holloway and Seth Shaffer also had wins for Dixon.

Rock Falls’ Logan Thome takes first at Riverdale: Thome went 4-0 with three pins and a technical fall for the 126-pound title at the Jim Boyd Invite. He pinned Morrison’s Waylon Phelps in 49 seconds in the first-place match.

Sterling’s Cael Lyons won three straight matches by pin after a first-round bye to take first at 132 pounds. Emmanuel Arreola was runner-up at 150 pounds for Sterling.

Rock Island (235) won the invite, followed by Seneca (186.5) and United Township (141.5). Rock Falls and Sterling tied for seventh with 116.5 points. Morrison (93) was 10th and Polo (42) was 14th.

Morrison’s Cael Wright (120 pounds) was also a runner-up.

Boys basketball

Amboy 55, LaMoille 32: Ezra Parker scored 17 points and Landon Carter added 14 for the Clippers in the win. Tanner Welch added nine points for Amboy.

Eastland 50, East Dubuque 48: Parker Krogman led Eastland with 23 points and Zy Haverland had 14 in the home tournament win.

Forreston tournament

Newman 67, Milledgeville 23: At the Forreston tournament, Asher Ernst led Newman with 11 points. Tyson Williams and Evan Bushman each added nine points, while Garret Matznick and John Rowzee had eight each. Bryson Wiersema scored eight points for the Missiles. Newman advanced to face G-K on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. after Milledgeville plays Warren.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Sterling Newman's George Jungerman (10), John Rowzee (23) and Evan Bushman (12) rebound against Milledgeville on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at the 64th Annual Forreston Holiday Basketball Tournament at Forreston High School. (Earleen Hinton)

Forreston 64, Polo 52: Connor Politsch had 18 points, Joey Kobler added 13 and Drayvin Peters had 11 for Forreston. Eli Perez led Polo with 20 points and Mercer Mumford scored 16.

Oregon 68, Stockton 46: Benny Olalde had 17 points and Keaton Salsbury added 12 in the win. Oregon advanced to play Byron on Monday at 6 p.m.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 Oregon's Nole Campos (13), Keaton Salsbury (10), and Brian Wallace (15) trap Stockton's Wyatt Record on Saturday, Dec. 13 at the 64th Annual Forreston Holiday Basketball Tournament held at Forreston High School. (Earleen Hinton)

Additional scores

Dakota 66, AFC 16

Pearl City 45, Lena-Winslow 34

Byron 59, River Ridge 24

Genoa-Kingston 59, Warren 42

Winnebago 63, Orangeville 31

Girls basketball

Oregon 50, Orangeville 42: At the Pearl City tournament, Aniyah Sarver scored 25 points and Sarah Eckardt added 15 in the win. Oregon trailed 22-14 at halftime before the Hawks scored 24 points in the third quarter to pull away.

Polo tournament

Eastland 67, Milledgeville 34: Sienna Peterson scored 20 points in the win at the Polo tournament. Tatum Grim and Morgan McCullough each scored 13 for the Cougars. Addison Janssen and Loren Meiners each scored nine points for the Missiles.

Eastland 60, Earlville 24: Peterson was Eastland’s top scorer again with 23 points and 10 steals in the win. Grim added 13 points for the Cougars (10-1).

Forreston 48, West Carroll 21: Hailee Vogt scored 25 points with eight rebounds and four steals in the win for Forreston (5-5). Alice Kobler added 14 points, eight boards and seven steals.

Polo 45, Forreston 6: Cam Jones scored 20 points and Elsa Monaco added nine in the win at Polo’s home tournament.

Polo 43, Rock Falls 35: Cam Jones scored 19 points while Laynie Mandrell added nine points and nine rebounds in the Polo win. Miley Bickett led the Rockets with 17 points.

Additional scores

River Ridge/Scales Mound 57, Milledgeville 28

Rock Falls 49, West Carroll 21

River Ridge/Scales Mound 60, Earlville 38

Boys swimming

Sterling takes fourth at Freeport invite: Sterling tallied 212 points as Hononegah (338) was the overall winner. Sterling’s Denver Sandrock won the 500 freestyle relay, also swimming on a runner-up finish in the 200 medley relay with Colin Askegaard, Eugene Frump and Jamie Boze. Sandrock also took second in the 200 freestyle. Lucas Porter, Boze, Askegaard and Sandrock were also runner-up in the 400 free relay.

Boys bowling

Dixon takes 8th at L-P Classic: The Dukes tallied a 4,968 at IV Super Bowl in Peru. Oregon (4,936) was 10th and Ethan Rowe was the highest-placing freshman at the event. Rockford East (5,620) won the event, which featured 12 baker games in the afternoon.

Girls bowling

Sterling wins UT invite: Sterling rolled a 5,047, ahead of Moline (4,985) and Dixon (4,628). Sarah Doughty won the individual title with a 1,345 six-game series. Her high game was a 279.