Coloma Township Board OKs nearly 50% property tax hike, residents outraged

The Coloma Township Board faced vehement protest from a large crowd Wednesday, Dec. 10, before voting 3-2 to approve a nearly 50% property tax hike.

About 60 township residents poured into the Rock Falls Community Building to attend the public hearing held just before the board cast its vote.

Coloma Township Supervisor Kristine Dobbs explained to residents that without the increase, the township would eventually run out of money due to financial struggles. She blamed the current financial woes on the township’s previous leadership as attendees sporadically – and loudly – commented during her explanation.

Township resident Mike Higley said many homeowners in the township won’t be able to afford it and questioned how they’re supposed to pay not only their increased tax bill, but for essentials like groceries.

“In this town, we’re paying double the taxes we should be paying. If I get any more increases, I’m going to have to sell my home,” Higley said.

The township’s total 2025 property tax levy request is $507,203, up 43.07% from the total $354,521 that it received from 2024 taxes, according to the levy.

The township’s 2025 property tax rate is set at 35.87 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, up from the 2024 rate of 27.37 cents.

That results in an estimated bill increase of $39 for a home valued at $171,408, according to the approved levy.

Township Assessor Dave Hand explained the township’s portion is only about 2.4% of a resident’s total tax bill. Rock Falls Township High School and East Coloma-Nelson school districts make up a large portion of the bill, which also includes the city of Rock Falls, Whiteside County, Coloma Township Park District and several other taxing bodies.

Many residents pointed out that other taxing bodies are also increasing rates.

The township’s increase is “pushing more seniors into needing what you give out,” resident Jeff Brown told the board, referring to the township’s financial assistance programs.

General assistance is one of the major aspects of township government. The program is a last resort for people who can’t afford basic necessities and aren’t eligible for other government-funded programs, such as SNAP.

Coloma Township provides general and emergency assistance to residents who meet several requirements, including that they have a job or are looking for one, proof of denial from other government assistance programs and copies of eviction or utility disconnection notices. Currently, eight residents are active in the program, Guy Quandt, township assistant program manager, said.

“To supply these services, we have to fund it,” Quandt said.

Of the total tax levy requested, $141,417 goes to general assistance, up 64.18% from 2024, according to information provided about the levy.

Quandt said he’s seeing a larger number of people submitting applications for assistance than in previous years. Thirty-two applications have been submitted so far in 2025.

“Would you rather the services go somewhere else?” Dobbs asked and a crowd member called out “Yes.”

But some people attending the meeting supported the board.

“It’s not their fault. They’re trying to keep their doors open...trying to do something for their community,” Rock Falls City Council member Violet Sobboa said.

Township resident Brick Boss said the township board’s leadership under former Supervisor Sindy Sotelo is what led to its poor financial situation and that the current board stepped up to rebuild it.

“When we walked in, we were in the hole and we’re still trying to dig ourselves out,” Dobbs said.

Sotelo, along with almost the entire board, abruptly resigned in February. After the emergency appointments of several board members, the board in March took a $75,000 loan from the road and bridge fund to cover payroll and general operating costs. That loan was repaid in September.

At the board’s Sept. 10 meeting, the board turned down an almost 10% property tax levy, which Dobbs said was needed to build up the township’s savings. Board members Becky Williamson, Brian Stillman and Donna Ackland voted no, saying the money was not needed after the sale of the former U.S. Bank building at 300-302 First Ave. in Rock Falls.

That building was purchased under Sotelo’s leadership in February 2023 for $250,000, with the plan of moving township operations there. But the building never legally opened as it needed several enhancements to meet building code requirements.

In total, the township invested about $457,000 into the building between the purchase, a line of credit taken out for renovations and property taxes, according to Whiteside County records.

The new board sold it for $528,000 to Pete Harkness of Harkness Enterprises Inc. on Aug. 19. That month, the township also received a full refund for the property taxes it paid, Whiteside County Supervisor of Assessments Robin Brands told Shaw Local.

With the money from the sale, the township paid off the credit line and the road district loan. That left $266,138, Dobbs said.

Without the tax increase, “We’re not going to make it. We’ll eventually run out of money,” Dobbs said. “I didn’t make the mess that we walked into.”

Williamson, who strongly opposed the 10% tax proposed in September, said she fought against a tax increase until “I went through the books. I went through a lot of things that will hopefully come out.”

On April 8, the board approved its annual treasurer’s report that includes the township expenses under Sotelo’s leadership for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2025. Hand told Shaw Local one expense – $180 for Esthetics by Darla White, a beauty salon in Rock Falls – was not related to township operations.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Williamson asked the crowded room to “give us a chance.”

Dobbs said her goal is to have one year of the increased rate and then to bring it back down.

Township resident Jeff Brown asked why a forensic audit hadn’t been done.

Brown’s question resulted in a round of applause from attendees along with some board members, including Williamson and Stillman.

A yearly financial audit is required for some townships, like Coloma, by Illinois law to verify the accuracy of financial statements. A forensic audit is an investigation to see if there has been any fraudulent or illegal activity.

Dobbs explained she looked into having that done, but it would cost the township upward of $30,000. She also said the standard audit must be completed first and the township is still waiting for that to be completed.

That audit is being done by Dixon firm Johnson CPA, which also did the audits under Sotelo’s administration, Dobbs told Shaw Local on June 10.

As for any mishandling of funds, Dobbs said, “My hands are tied with what I can and can’t say.”

The board cast its vote at its regular meeting Wednesday night after the hearing and in front of a much smaller audience. It was approved with board members George Kelly, Williamson and Dobbs voting yes. Board members Donna Ackland and Stillman voted no.