OnCall Imaging of Rock Falls enters 3rd year of providing services to the region

OnCall Imaging in Rock Falls recently began its third year in business.

The 8,000-square-foot imaging center on the corner of Routes 40 and 30 and two minutes from the Interstate 88 interchange offers MRI, CT, X-ray, DEXA, mammogram and ultrasound services.

OnCall Imaging places an emphasis on giving patients of the region a choice for their imaging needs, Director of Operations Skip Sage said. It touts short wait times and and lower prices than area hospitals, and accepts almost all insurances, including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicare and Medicaid.

The center has more than 150 five-star Google reviews, Sage said.

Sage said OnCall Imaging’s independent offerings are up to 80% cheaper than local hospitals and have “revolutionized” imaging resources in the rural area. Transparent pricing lets patients know what their expenses will be, and cash payment is available. OnCall Imaging has fellowship-trained radiologists and experienced technicians. Its three longest-tenured techs have over 100 years of experience combined, Sage said.

“A center like this is very uncommon in this area,” Sage said. “I don’t know of a similar center within at least 100 miles. We’re free-standing. It’s unique to have in a rural area like this with what we offer. There just aren’t any others.

“We draw patients from southern Wisconsin, eastern Iowa, the Peoria area and the suburbs. Some patients can’t afford a $6,000 MRI at a hospital. Here, it’s probably an average of $600 – 80% cheaper. It’s been a real plus for the patients here.”

OnCall Imaging also offers a women’s center with a spa-like environment and the “latest diagnostic technology” designed for comfort, privacy and early detection.

OnCall Imaging came about as a collaboration between OSF Healthcare and Imaging Centers of Illinois, which saw the need in the area for an alternative place to have cost-effective imaging done.

“People often find out what the cost is for imaging at a hospital, and they just decide not to get it done,” Sage said. “We work with patients, and we offer cash pay. We do everything we can to make sure they get their exam done. This was like a prototype of what OSF and Imaging Centers of Illinois would like to do in rural areas in the state. I think they want to do more centers like this one.”

Sage said OnCall Imaging can get patients in for same-day or next-day imaging, with timelines depending on insurance. Quality is on par with imaging services that area hospitals offer, he said.

OnCall Imaging often hears from patients that screenings wouldn’t have been feasible for them if they didn’t have access to its independent services, Sage said. The center has been honored as a top employer, business of the year and for its Google reviews by local business organizations, Sage said.

“I’ve been in this industry for 40 years,” Sage said. “I worked for OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford and did more retail imaging in the suburbs. Of everything I’ve done, this has made the biggest impact on the people and employers of the area and myself. I’m proud to work here, with all the good things we do to help people.”

OnCall Imaging offers CT calcium score screenings, with a self-pay price of $49 until Dec. 31. The scan takes 10 minutes, and same-day appointments are available with no physician’s order required. Sage said those screenings have yielded positive outcomes for patients.

“They measure the amount of calcium in the coronary arteries,” Sage said. “We’ve probably had four to five people come in here and basically say, ‘You saved my life.’ People got that test done here and found out they had severe coronary artery disease, and then went on to have open-heart surgery. We’ve had people say that if they didn’t come here, they probably would have had a massive heart attack.”

Sage called the demand for imaging in the area “huge” and expects that to continue as the population ages. He wants the community to know that they have a choice when it comes to their imaging needs.

“If your doctor wants you to go to a hospital for an MRI, and the patient knows about us at OnCall and that it’s cheaper with the same quality, they have the right to choose OnCall for their imaging,” Sage said. “That’s the biggest hurdle we need for more awareness. Patients can orchestrate their own health care.”