Prophetstown library’s December events include gingerbread house building party

All school-age children are invited to Prophetstown’s Henry C. Adams Memorial Library’s December craft hour at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, to build gingerbread houses.

The library will provide building supplies. Just bring your creativity!

WIT brain exercise classes held monthly

Experience a monthly journey with Kara Schweitzer, an educator from the University of Illinois Extension, as she leads participants through interactive activities crafted to stimulate the brain and enhance cognitive function and memory.

Regardless of age, whether you’re young or old, it’s never too late to embark on the path of brain training. Dive into this enjoyable and informative class with Schweitzer. The next class is at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Dungeons & Dragons/Game Club to meet

Dungeons & Dragons, a role-playing game club, meets from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays at the Prophetstown Library.

This is for anyone ages 10 to adult.

All materials will be available unless you would like to bring your own dice, pencils, books etc.

Stop by or phone the library at 309-714-2699 with any questions.

Lego Club to meet

Lego Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 27. All ages are invited. Snacks will be provided.

Book Club to meet for December

The next library book club meeting will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16, and the book will be “Christmas Bells” by Jennifer Chiaverini.

If you would like to join the book club, email or call the library at 309-714-2699 or hcadams1@yahoo.com and they will get the book ordered for you.

Christmas coloring page contest

Christmas is coming! Prophetstown Library will have a Christmas coloring page contest to deck their halls! Stop by the library to pick up a coloring sheet. The winner will receive a gift certificate from Scoops Bar & Grill in Prophetstown.

The deadline to submit is Dec. 27.

The winner will be announced Monday, Dec. 29.

Crochet class to begin this winter

Beginner crochet classes will begin in January and February. Four classes will be held during those months: Jan. 3, Jan. 17, Feb. 7 and Feb. 21. The classes will be led by crocheter Nikol Hamstra. Cost will be $35 to participate and this includes yarn and hook. Youths and adults are encouraged to sign up by calling the library at 309-714-2699 or emailing hcadams1@yahoo.com.