Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Eastland’s Tatum Grim

Eastland's Tatum Grim (20) makes a move to the basket during a game with Stockton at the Forreston Thanksgiving Tournament earlier this season. She is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week. (Earleen Hinton)

Name: Tatum Grim

School: Eastland

Sport: Basketball

Year: Senior

Why she was selected: Grim was named to the Forreston all-tournament team and scored scored 17 points in a win over the Cardinals. Eastland took second in the tournament and is off to a 7-1 start this season. The Cougars’ only loss was to 6-0 Stillman Valley.

Eastland coach Nicole Brinker said Grim is the epitome of what Eastland girls basketball is all about.

“She shows up every day and to extra workouts. She works hard, she hustles, she listens and is an all-around good kid (although too obsessed with Legos),” Brinker said. “She will take on whatever role we need her to to make our team successful. Tatum is such a fun kid to be around.”

Grim is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week after an online vote. Here is a Q&A with the three-sport senior.

What drew you to basketball and how did you first get into it?

Grim: I think what drew me into basketball was my mom. She loves basketball. When I was in first grade she decided to coach me and some of my classmates for YMCA basketball. She continued to be my coach throughout my youth until I was in junior high. My mom helped me be the player I am today. She taught me from a young age how to play basketball the right way and pushed me to become a better basketball player.

What do you like about basketball? Have you learned anything from it?

Grim: The thing I like most about basketball is that it’s a team sport. We don’t play as individuals, we play for each other. Each one of us is there to pick one another up to be able to win. Basketball has taught me that you can’t be perfect. You aren’t going to make all your shots and you are going to have a bad game. But you go into practice the next day and work hard to get better.

Eastland’s Tatum Grim brings the ball up court against Sterling’s Alivia Gibson Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, during the Dixon Girls Holiday Basketball Tournament. (Alex T. Paschal)

Any specific strengths you feel you have? Anything specifically you have worked at improving this year? What things do you attribute your success to?

Grim: A specific strength this year has been my ability to score points. I have been working really hard at getting my shot off faster and it shows. An area I have been improving on is my free throws. I think one thing that contributes to my success is going into the gym on Sundays and getting more shots up. I am able to work on specific areas of my game that sometimes don’t get enough attention at practice.

The team is off to a 7-1 start. What can you say about how the team is playing to start the season? What are you guys doing well?

Grim: Our team is off to a pretty good start. We are playing very well together, but I know we can build on our early success. It’s just the beginning but I know we have a lot more to prove this season. So far I think all of my teammates have bought into the team concept. Each one of us is looking to make the extra pass to get each other involved in the offense.

What stands out about this year’s team?

Grim: Our starting five have been playing together for a long time. We all work hard and we all want the same thing, a regional title. You can see the grit, the energy and how much we want it when we play.

Any highlights for you or the team so far?

Grim: My team’s biggest highlight is the River Ridge/Scales Mound game. They are a good team that put us to the test on opening night. They did not disappoint, but we came out on top [39-36]. We knew going into the game that we needed to work hard to beat them and we did.

Do you have a favorite athlete, sports team or anyone else that inspires you?

Grim: By far Caitlin Clark. She has confidence in herself and is a very good basketball player. I strive to try to be like that. She also has a great mindset and knows how to play smart basketball.

Any other hobbies, activities or sports you are involved in?

Grim: I play volleyball and softball. I’m also involved in FCCLA, Student Council, NHS and Servant Leadership.

Do you have a favorite book or quote?

Grim: My favorite quote is, “The best teams play for each other, not with each other.” - Jeff Van Gundy

Favorite restaurant or meal after a game?

Grim: My favorite restaurant is Culver’s and I get a single butter burger plain with cheese curds.

Favorite TV Show or movie?

Grim: My favorite TV show is The Office and my favorite movie is Scream.

Favorite music artist or genre?

Grim: My favorite music artist is Fleetwood Mac.

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Grim: My favorite subject is math and my favorite teachers are Nicole Brinker and Kim Haverland.

What are your current plans for after high school?

Grim: After high school I plan on attending Highland Community College to major in business.