Early morning Dixon fire under investigation, state fire marshal called in

No one injured in blaze

By Charlene Bielema

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to assist in investigating a Dixon fire that broke out early Sunday morning.

The Dixon City Fire Department, Dixon Rural FPD and Advance EMS were dispatched at 4:46 a.m to the area of Monroe Avenue and West First Street for a reported explosion and fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a burning storage shed, according to a news release.

No occupants or bystanders were at the scene when firefighters arrived, according to the release. The fire was extinguished and all fire units were clear of the scene around 8:30 a.m.

No firefighters or rescue crew members were injured.

The fire cause remains under investigation. The Dixon Police Department assisted at the scene.

