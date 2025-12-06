Newman snaps 10-game losing skid to Princeton after 75-47 TRAC win

Newman'George Jungerman looks to get the ball around a defender . 1-3 Princeton played Newman (3-0) in a conference game. The matchup took place at Newman High School on Friday, December 5, 2025. (Brian Hurley)

No one on Newman’s roster had experienced a win over Princeton in their careers.

That streak ended in Friday night’s Three Rivers East conference opener.

George Jungerman scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Newman won 75-47 to snap a 10-game losing streak to the Tigers (1-4, 0-1).

The Comets (4-0, 1-0) hit 11-pointers and benefited from second-chance points, pulling away in the second half after leading just 34-28 at the break.

“We played harder and we rebounded better,” Jungerman said of what keyed the second-half surge. “Our biggest goal was just play hard and rebound tonight.

“We were 0-6 against Princeton in my high school career. It’s really great to have that win.”

Jungerman, Garret Matznick (14 points), Easton Coward (nine) and Ashton Miner (six) all hit shots from deep for the Comets. Asher Ernst scored nine of his 13 points in Newman’s 21-10 run in the third quarter.

The Comets pushed the pace and showed their ability to hit shots outside and play physical inside.

“I think it’s huge to be versatile as a team,” Jungerman said. “If our 3s aren’t falling, we just go inside to the post. If the post isn’t working, we kick it out to the 3s.”

Princeton coach Jason Smith said the game all came down to rebounding and second-chance points.

“They out-rebounded us. Too many second-chance points,” he said. “Heart, effort, rebounding.

“We just kept giving up offensive boards and eventually, their [shots] are going to go in. You give them a second chance, they’re going to hit 11 3s.”

Jack Oester led the Tigers with 18 points and Jackson Mason had 11. Princeton had just 19 points in the second half and both teams sent in the reserves in the final couple minutes.

Princeton's Jack Oester goes for a shot over a Newman defender. 1-3 Princeton played Newman (3-0) in a conference game. The matchup took place at Newman High School on Friday, December 5, 2025. (Brian Hurley)

Newman’s physicality made a difference in the game.

“You’ve got to adjust to the way the game is called and they were letting it be pretty physical out there,” Smith said, “and we didn’t adjust to that physicality.

“Hats off to them, they’re a good group of kids and well-coached over there. And we are young and inexperienced. And inexperience and youth showed tonight because we didn’t match their physicality.”

Tyson Williams and John Rowzee each scored four points and were strong at the glass for the Comets, also forcing jump balls.

Matznick had eight points in the third quarter and Ernst had back-to-back buckets after a Princeton turnover to help put things out of reach with a 53-36 lead late in the frame.

Newman is off to a solid start with another sharpshooter yet to suit up in Evan Bushman, who is nursing an injury.

“We’ve worked for this, and hopefully we keep it going,” Jungerman said. “It’s great having a big roster and quick guys to be able to get through the defense.”